Khamzat Chimaev Sends Strong Warning to Sean Strickland

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev sent a stern warning to his bitter rival, current champ Sean Strickland.

Chimaev has been chasing a rematch against Strickland ever since he lost his belt to him at UFC 328 back in May, in one of the biggest grudge matches of all time in MMA.

But despite constant calls for a rematch with Strickland, nothing has happened to this point.

Still, it hasn’t stopped Chimaev from clamoring for one, and, nearly six months later, he still hasn’t given up on fighting Strickland for the belt again.

Khamzat Chimaev Still Wants Sean Strickland Rematch

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Chimaev sent another warning to Strickland, making it clear that, no matter the weight class, he’s coming for him.

“We will make the matchup. Don’t worry. Light heavyweight, heavyweight, wherever he goes, we go after him. I’m the hunter. He’s a chicken running away,” Chimaev said.

When Will Khamzat Chimaev Get His Rematch With Sean Strickland?

To this point, Chimaev has not been given his rematch against Strickland despite constantly going on social media and asking for it.

It seems like the UFC is going to match up Strickland against Nassourdine Imavov for his next title fight, but the promotion has had a difficult time booking that fight, as Strickland is currently in a contract dispute with the company, as he feels like he should get paid more money to defend his title.

That has led to a bit of a logjam in the UFC middleweight division at the moment, as none of Strickland, Imavov, or Chimaev are currently booked for fights.

Chimaev has made it clear to the UFC that he is ready and willing to step back into the Octagon anytime and fight Strickland or someone else like former champ Dricus du Plessis, but for some reason, he just hasn’t been booked for his next fight yet.

Could Chimaev jump ahead of Imavov and get the title shot against Strickland, then? It’s possible, but the UFC needs to figure out this pay dispute between the champ and then to get this division rolling again.