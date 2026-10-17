Medically Cleared Mickey Gall Returns to Action at UFC Halloween Event

After a medical issue that sidelined him for his scheduled fight against Sedriques Dumas last month, Mickey Gall is now cleared to return on October 31 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on Zach Reese in the middleweight division at UFC Vegas 123.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com after an initial report from MMA Junkie. For Gall, it will be his first fight in the middleweight division. He fought his whole career at welterweight. Gall lost his last four fights and is in desperate need of a victory. His opponent, Reese, lost his last two fights and also needs a win.

Changing Weight Classes

Mickey Gall came on the UFC radar in 2015. While Dana White was cageside for the new series “Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight”, Gall fought and won his professional MMA debut. After his win, he called out CM Punk. CM Punk had just signed with the UFC. The WWE superstar was still set to make his MMA debut in the UFC. White gave Gall a contract but had to beat Mike Jackson in his UFC debut to earn the fight against CM Punk. Gall finished Jackson within a minute and got his fight against CM Punk. Gall dominated him and finished Punk in the first round via rear-naked choke.

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After ending his debut year in the UFC with a third win, this time against the up-and-coming Sage Northcutt, Gall got a step up in competition in 2017 when he took on Randy Brown. Gall suffered his first loss via unanimous decision. Gall went on to win two of his next four fights but lost the key matchups against Diego Sanchez and Mike Perry, which would have led to bigger challenges in the division. In 2021, Gall beat Jordan Williams by rear-naked choke. That win is his most recent one. The American fighter has suffered four defeats since. His most recent fight stems from 2024, when he lost by knockout in the first round against Ramiz Brahimaj. He was supposed to fight Sedriques Dumas last month but was pulled from the fight due to a medical issue. Gall is now cleared and returns in search of his first win in over five years.

Always Entertaining

Zach Reese is a 32-year-old fighter out of Houston, Texas. After going 5-0 on the regional scene, he got a chance in 2023 to fight on the Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. Reese, who won all his fights by finish in the first round, did the exact same against Eli Aronov and won the UFC contract. Reese made his UFC debut four months later against Cody Brundage. He came in as a pretty big favorite but was knocked out in the first round by a slam. Reese bounced back from his first loss with two back-to-back wins in 2024 against Julian Marquez and José Medina. That year is so far still the best year for the American fighter.

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He started 2025 with a loss against promotional newcomer Azamat Bekoev via knockout. Reese remained active that year and got victories over Dusko Todorovic and Jackson McVey and fought to a no contest against Sedriques Dumas. This year, Reese is still waiting for his first victory in the Octagon. After a hard-fought battle against Michel Pereira, he lost a close split decision. And in his most recent fight, Reese was finished by Ryan Gandra. With two back-to-back losses, Reese needs to win against Mickey Gall.

UFC Vegas 123 – Las Vegas (October 31st)

Main Card

Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

Randy Brown vs. TBA

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Cody Durden

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov

Preliminary Card