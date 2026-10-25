Michael Morales Sends Warning to Carlos Prates Before UFC 336

UFC welterweight stud Michael Morales sent a warning to rival Carlos Prates before the two meet at UFC 336 in January.

With UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev out for undisclosed reasons, the UFC created an interim welterweight title that Morales and Prates will fight over at UFC 336.

Ahead of their upcoming bout, Morales sent a clear warning to Prates.

Michael Morales Warns Carlos Prates Before UFC 336

In a video posted on his social media, Morales warned Prates before the two step into the Octagon against each other at UFC 336.

“You called me a coward, but you needed ten months to get ready to fight me? Bro, I don’t make excuses. I wait for my moment and take whatever opportunity comes my way. Now shut your mouth and quit smoking, because trust me, you’re gonna need those lungs,” Morales said.

Michael Morales Is Undefeated

Whereas Prates has lost once inside the Octagon against Ian Machado Garry, and several times in his pre-UFC career before he stepped foot into the Octagon, Morales has never lost in the UFC.

Morales has actually been in the UFC for longer than Prates, which may surprise some to hear, because it feels like Prates has been fighting inside the Octagon for much longer. But Morales hasn’t been as active as Prates in terms of volume of fights go, which is why it seems that way.

Morales is 19-o in MMA and is 7-0 in the UFC with five of those wins coming by knockout after having first joined the promotion in 2021 after earning a contract off Dana White’s Contender Series.

Prates, meanwhile, is 7-1 in the UFC, with all seven wins by knockout. He won a UFC contract off Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 and made his promotional debut in 2024. Since then, he has become one of the sport’s biggest stars and someone whom fans can’t wait to see every time he steps into the cage.

However, with a 24-7 MMA record, Prates is far from unbeatable, whereas Morales hasn’t shown any real weaknesses. That makes for a very interesting UFC 336 main event fight between these two knockout artists.