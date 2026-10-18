Movsar Evloev Doesn’t Think Finishing UFC Fights is Everything

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev doesn’t think that finishing UFC fights is the most important thing to do.

Evloev fights UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 next Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Ran Emirates.

For Evloev, he is ideally looking for his first finish inside the Octagon after going 10-0 with 10 finishes in his UFC career.

But at the same time, he doesn’t think that finishing fights is the be-all, end-all, and that just getting his hand raised is far more important than anything else.

Movsar Evloev Not Concerned About Finishing UFC Fights

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Evloev explained why he is not concerned about finishing UFC fights.

“I have zero finishes in the UFC, but I’m still in UFC and I’m fighting for the title, so that means that not just finishes is important. To show a good fight is also important. Even if you have no finishes, you can show good fight, exciting fight. You can show the beauty of wrestling and there is not just fans of MMA who just wait for blood and something crazy, there are so many good fans who know MMA and they understand and maybe because of them I’m still in the UFC,” Evloev said.

Movsar Evloev Believes He Can Finish Alexander Volkanovski

Although Evloev made it clear that getting his hand raised is the most important thing at UFC 333, he wouldn’t mind going out there and proving the doubters wrong with a finish.

“Maybe my fighting style (made it take longer than I expected), but still the most important thing is still winning the fight. Now, I feel like I’m getting better and I’ve got more abilities to finish the fights and we were working on that since I won my last fight. Even before, it was always fun to finish opponents, but I had tough opponents. None of them is easy to finish. Even just to win them is already a big deal, right? Now, maybe my first finish in my first title fight, why not? I have everything to do that,” Evloev said.