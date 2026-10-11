Quillan Salkilld Teases Return at Upcoming UFC Sydney Card

UFC lightweight contender Quillan Salkilld has teased a return at the upcoming UFC Sydney card taking place early next year.

UFC Sydney takes place on February 6 at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia. No fights have been announced for this card, which is still several months away, but it appears that we can expect the Australian MMA star Salkilld on the docket.

Quillan Salkilld Teases UFC Return

Taking to his social media, Salkilld teased a return to the octagon at the UFC Sydney card.

“Reporting for duty,” Salkilld wrote on his Instagram, with the hashtag “Feb,” hinting at a return at UFC Sydney.

Who Will Quillan Salkilld Fight at UFC Sydney?

Now that we know that Salkilld will fight at UFC Sydney, the question is: who will he fight?

The 26-year-old Salkilld is 13-1 in his MMA career, including an unbeaten record of 6-0 in the UFC, with five of those wins coming by stoppage.

In his last fight, Salkilld entered the upper echelon of the UFC lightweight division with an impressive first-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot that showed he has what it takes to hang with the very best fighters in his weight class.

Currently, Salkilld is the No. 6-ranked lightweight in the Meta UFC Rankings, so he is due for a massive name for his next fight.

Taking a look at the division, the fighters who are ranked ahead of him are UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Paddy Pimblett.

Gaethje is currently injured, but when he returns, he figures to fight Tsarukyan next. Topuria has been called out by Pimblett, and that fight seems possible to make, while Oliveira returns in the main event of UFC 335 in December when he goes up against Diego Lopes for the UFC BMF title in the main event of that card.

As for Holloway, he’s currently available to be booked for a fight, so it’s very possible that Salkilld could be facing him next, but it remains to be seen what the UFC matchmakers have in store for the Aussie superstar in his next bout.