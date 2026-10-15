VIDEO: Raul Rosas Jr. Meets Raoni Barcelos After Scary Finish

UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. met up with Raoni Barcelos weeks after the fight at UFC Vegas 121 produced a scary finish.

Rosas defeated Barcelos via fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 121, which took place on September 26 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was a back-and-forth war that won each fighter $100,000 for Fight of the Night, but it was one that featured a frightening finish as Barcelos suffered a medical emergency in the fifth round, which led to the finish.

While it’s still not exactly clear what happened to Barcelos, his friend and coach, UFC legend Glover Teixeira, revealed that he had brain swelling.

Thankfully, Barcelos is OK, as he is now out of medical care and spending time with his family.

Raul Rosas Jr. Meets Raoni Barcelos

Several weeks after their epic fight, Rosas met up with Barcelos in Las Vegas, sharing a series of heartfelt photos and videos on social media as the two former UFC rivals met up in person.

“@raonibarcelos_ufc Much respect to this warrior. We went to war and left everything in that octagon, giving it our all until the very end. That’s what this sport is all about — two warriors willing to put everything on the line for what they love. Having fought together, I got to see firsthand the heart, toughness, and determination he has. It takes a different kind of person to step into that cage, and he showed exactly what kind of warrior he is. More than anything, I’m glad he’s doing okay. At the end of the day, we’re competitors inside the cage, but outside of it, it’s all love and respect. Nothing but respect for you, brother. Wishing you a full recovery and nothing but success in everything that comes next. Real warriors forever,” Rosas wrote on his Instagram.

Barcelos replied to Rosas in the comments, writing the following:

“Thank you very much for the fight we had, brother, it was a big war and you were very respectful when I felt bad and fell, a big hug for you and your whole family, we are together,” Barcelos wrote.

What’s Next for Raul Rosas Jr.?

The win over Barcelos was, by far, the biggest win of Rosas’s UFC career, and it should absolutely get him ranked in the top 10 of the UFC bantamweight division for his next bout.

Despite the fact that Rosas was down on the scorecards heading into the fifth round of this fight with Barcelos, he found a way to get the finish and win the fight. Yes, there was a medical situation that no one can ignore, but Rosas came out strongly in the fifth round and tried his best to get the stoppage, which was very impressive to watch as he made it clear how badly he wanted to win.

While Barcelos lost the fight, his stock won’t drop much, as it was an epic war with Rosas and one that shouldn’t hurt his stock too much if he continues his MMA career, which is still a question mark at this point.