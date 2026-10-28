Renato Moicano Wants to Test UFC Free Agency

Long-time UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano says that he wants to test free agency when his current contract with the UFC expires.

Moicano fights Tom Nolan this Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 123, the first of three fights left on his current UFC deal.

Once those three fights are up, Moicano says he wants to hit the free-agent market and see what’s out there.

Renato Moicano Comments on Free Agency

Speaking to MMAFighting.com in an interview ahead of UFC Vegas 123, Moicano revealed that he plans on testing free agency when his current UFC contract expires.

“I want to fight this deal out for sure. I want to do the whole thing and then let’s see what happens. I would like to be a free agent, too. … Just to see what it’s like, and in Brazil, I’m getting big, like getting popular. So who knows? Maybe boxing, influencing, something like that, doing all this stuff other than MMA. So I’m not too worried. I’m not too worried,” Moicano said.

“We have to wait and see. After I fight this (fight), fight the next, and I see how I feel, and how much money I’m making in the UFC. If the money is good, if it’s worth it, nice, let’s go. If not, I’ll have (other) stuff to take care of (me), you know? I have another business, I have this YouTube, I have the gym, I have other stuff that I’m doing. I’m starting to manage some guys in Brazil, too. I have this MMA show going on Dec. 5. So, who knows? I’m not making any plans.”

Renato Moicano Must Beat Tom Nolan at UFC Vegas 123

While Moicano’s plan on becoming a free agent after his current UFC contract ends makes sense, as he will get to test his value on the open market, one thing’s for sure: he needs to get past Nolan at UFC Vegas 123 if he’s going to get set up for the big fights he wants going forward.

So while it’s understandable to think about the future, Moicano needs to also stay focused on Nolan.