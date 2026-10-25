Sean O’Malley Wanted Petr Yan to Call Him Out After UFC 333

UFC superstar Sean O’Malley said that he was hoping that UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan would call him out after UFC 333.

In the co-main event of UFC 333, Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision in an amazing fight that won Fight of the Night and earned both men a $100,000 bonus.

Afterward, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier mentioned to Yan that Song Yadong, one of the UFC’s top bantamweight fighters, was in attendance. But O’Malley’s name was not mentioned, and the former champ was surprised by that.

Sean O’Malley Wants Petr Yan Next.

Speaking in a video posted to his social media after UFC 333, O’Malley said that he was disappointed that Yan didn’t call him out after beating Dvalishvili.

“I’m surprised Petr didn’t call me out. I don’t know why. It’s the biggest fight to make. I called Chito out after I won the belt. I’m like, I’m getting the easiest (expletive) fight ever – not ever. I’ll take whoever, but if I can pick, I’m champ, I want to fight Chito,” O’Malley said.

Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan Have Unfinished Business

Four years ago at UFC 280, O’Malley beat Yan via split decision in a highly controversial decision that most fans felt O’Malley lost.

However, the judges sided with him in the fight, and it ultimately earned him a title shot against Aljamain Sterling, whom O’Malley knocked out to claim the title.

Now, four-plus years later, it looks like a rematch between O’Malley and Yan is very possible, though Song is also in contention to get the title shot, too, and it will ultimately come down to who the UFC matchmakers believe deserves to get the title shot more, or who they think will be the bigger fight as far as promoting it goes.

But it was interesting for sure that Yan did not call out O’Malley specifically after UFC 333, given that he lost to him in the past. Maybe Yan is just making O’Malley beg for him to get the rematch, but we will have to wait and see what the UFC wants to do next as far as the belt goes.