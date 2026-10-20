Sean Strickland Gets High Praise From Magomed Ankalaev

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has received high praise from former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev.

Strickland is known for the outlandish things he says online and in interviews, but there is no question he is a terrific MMA fighter, one who has won the UFC middleweight title on two different occasions with massive upset wins over Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev to win the title.

Magomed Ankalaev Praises Sean Strickland

In a recent interview with a.bostanov, Ankalaev — who has trained with Strickland at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada — offered high praise for Strickland.

“Strickland is a very kind person. There’s something wrong with his head, but he’s a good person. He doesn’t watch his tongue or feel responsible for his words. You could even say that’s not how a real man acts. When I see what he says online, I think, ‘What’s wrong with you? What are you saying?’ But he’s not like that in the gym. He’s a hard worker, always smiling, not aggressive. He doesn’t cause problems,” Ankalaev said.

When Will Sean Strickland Fight Again?

Strickland is currently embroiled in a high-profile, public pay dispute with the UFC, as the middleweight champ believes he should get paid a lot more money than what he currently makes. The UFC, however, is adamant that since Strickland is under contract, he should be abiding by the terms of that deal.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the promotion from renegotiating the terms of their contracts in the past, so it’s possible that Strickland and the UFC can come to terms on a new deal that is fair for both sides. Right now, though, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of traction on that front, which has led to Strickland being out of the Octagon since May, when he beat Chimaev at UFC 328.

As for Ankalaev, he is also waiting for his next opponent. He has been connected to a potential superfight against Dricus du Plessis, who is open to moving up to 205 lbs, but it remains to be seen at this point what the UFC will do with him.