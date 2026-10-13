Sean Strickland Praised as ‘Hardest Working Guy’ by UFC Veteran

Long-time UFC veteran Beneil Dariush praised UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland as the “hardest working guy” he’s ever met.

Strickland, who is currently involved in a pay dispute with the UFC, is a staple at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, though he came up training and fighting on the California regional scene.

Dariush, a former training partner of Strickland, had nothing but good things to say about the UFC middleweight champion and his training regimen, praising him as a hard worker.

Beneil Dariush Praises Sean Strickland

Speaking to Helen Yee, Dariush heaped praise upon Strickland for his work ethic.

“As long as Sean is Sean that I know, where right after a fight he can’t stay home, he’s either going shooting his guns or doing something stupid, or he’s in the wrestling room. As long as he’s that guy – people don’t realize he wrestles more than he does striking. He’s constantly in the room. He’s constantly working. On his days off he goes to train. On his days off he goes to help people,” Dariush said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Sean, the way he speaks and the character, you’re like, who’s this guy? But if you see him in the gym, if you just press the mute button on him, and you just see him work, people are going to be like, ‘This is the hardest working guy I ever met.’ Absolutely, and it’s not even close. So, with that being said, as long as Sean keeps that same mentality, no one’s touching him at 185.”

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Beneil Dariush Favors Sean Strickland Over Nassourdine Imavov

Dariush also likes Strickland to take a decision over Nassourdine Imavov if the two end up fighting. The UFC is trying to get this rematch booked as the next UFC middleweight title fight, but with Strickland currently involved in a pay dispute with the company, this bout hasn’t been booked yet.

“49-46 Sean. Very specific because I know Sean’s game. He’s a little bit of a slow starter, but man, once he starts going, it’s really hard to stop him because he builds momentum and then he finds the holes in your game. He’s so good at conserving energy. It’s like a snowball effect. The first round, you’re like, ‘Im doing fine.’ The second round, you’re like, ‘That wasn’t as good as I’d hoped.’ And then in the third and fourth round, you just kind of lose hope,” Dariush said.