Stipe Miocic Says Alex Pereira Will Be UFC Heavyweight Champ

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes that Alex Pereira has what it takes to win the UFC heavyweight title.

Pereira is the former UFC middleweight and UFC light heavyweight champion, and he is looking to become the first three-division champion in UFC history by winning the promotion’s heavyweight title.

At UFC Freedom 250 in June, Pereira had a chance to do just that, but he was knocked out in a failed attempt to capture a third UFC belt by Ciryl Gane. However, Gane is set to fight Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in December, and if he wins that fight, he believes he can fight for heavyweight gold in 2027.

Stipe Miocic Believes in Alex Pereira

Speaking to Casino.org, Miocic said that he believes in Pereira’s chances to win the UFC heavyweight title.

“I think he can win a third belt. I won a belt at 38. I think he’ll be fine. He’s tough. That was his first time fighting in the big boy class, and I think he’s shown he’s ready to do it. He knows what to expect. It’s tough, but he comes ready every time … I think he’s already at that level. He’s already won two belts in two weight classes, so I mean, he’s done more than I have. I’ve only won one weight class,” Miocic said.

“He’s got the right coaches with him to really succeed. He’s a tough dude, and he’ll be fine.”

This is obviously high praise for Pereira to hear from Miocic, who is arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, so if anything can give him a confidence boost, it’s this.

How Can Alex Pereira Get a Title Shot?

It’s pretty simple how Pereira can get a UFC heavyweight title shot: Go in there and beat Pavlovich at UFC 335, and the title shot is likely his.

Yes, Alexander Volkov could very well be next for the winner of UFC 334’s main event between Gane and Josh Hokit. But Volkov isn’t finishing people, so if Pereira goes in there and knocks Pavlovich out, he would have a great chance of getting a heavyweight title shot.