Tatiana Suarez Wants Mackenzie Dern With UFC Vegas 124 Win

UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez wants a title shot against Mackenzie Dern if she wins this Saturday at UFC Vegas 124.

Suarez battles Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Vegas 124 card. Should she get her hand raised, Suarez is hoping that she can get the next title shot against Dern, who is coming off a dominant decision win over Gillian Robertson at UFC 330 in August.

Tatiana Suarez Hoping for UFC Title Shot

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 124, Suarez made it clear that she wants a title shot next should she get past Jandiroba this Saturday.

“I always look to go and finish my opponents and have a statement performance. I never go out there, I’m like, ‘I just kinda want to only win,’ you know? I always want to go out there and finish my opponent, so that’s what I am focused on. That’s where my energy’s going. That’s what I want to do. I want to finish the fight, make everybody on TV happy, I guess – but more so myself,” Suarez said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Tatian Suarez Learned From Previous Title Shot

Suarez lost her last title fight against Weili Zhang, but she says she learned a lot from it.

“I took a lot from that fight, obviously – um, I guess it’s not obvious, because not everybody does that, but I’m sure you have to. There’s just no way you don’t take anything from a loss, you know? For me, it’s helped me in a lot of ways mentally. Obviously, it’s helped me understand things that I also have to improve on, and more so the mindset of it all. Up until that point, I’ve never faced any adversity in a fight. So, that was the first time I’ve ever had to face any type of adversity, and I never stopped coming. I always kept trying, so that’s something to be said as well. So it does show me that I always just never quit. I’m never just going to be like, ‘OK, I’m done.’ She hit me with some good shots, and I just kept coming forward. But I think more importantly, I just feel like being a skilled fighter and having the fight IQ is important when you have big fights like that. So, that’s what I definitely learned out there as well is like being smarter and fighting smarter,” Suarez said.