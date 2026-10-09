Team Ismael Bonfim Explains Giant Weight Miss at UFC Vegas 122

The team of UFC lightweight fighter Ismael Bonfim explained his giant weight miss at the official weigh-ins ahead of UFC Vegas 122.

Bonfim stepped onto the scale at 163.5 lbs, a whopping 7.5 lbs over the 156 lbs lightweight limit for his UFC Vegas 122 fight against Francisco Prado.

Thankfully, the fight will go on as intended, although Bonfim will be fined 25% of his purse, which will go to Prado.

Gabriel Bonfim Explains Why Ismael Bonfim Missed Weight

Fans want to know why Ismael Bonfim missed weight, and now we know why, as his brother, UFC welterweight standout Gabriel Bonfim, took to social media to explain why his brother came in heavy.

“Hey everyone, how’s it going? I’m just dropping by quickly to talk about what happened with Ismael, since a lot of people are asking about it. Ismael was almost at weight—he was off by a maximum of 1 kg, so he was really close. When we went to check his weight on the UFC scale, he started feeling a bit unwell. Our team, together with the UFC, decided to rehydrate him a little so he could make weight and keep the fight alive. And thank God, it worked out. His opponent accepted the fight, so nothing changed. God knows all things; we aren’t in control of everything. So that’s it—let’s go get ’em. Tomorrow is a day for war—amen—a day for victory. Let’s do this,” Gabriel Bonfim said in the video posted to his Instagram stories, which his brother reposted.

Ismael Bonfim in a Must-Win Situation

There is no doubt that Bonfim is in a must-win situation against Prado at UFC Vegas 122.

The Brazilian has lost his last three fights in a row and is just 2-4 in the UFC after starting out 2-1 in the Octagon.

Having been finished in his last three fights and now having missed weight, there is no question that Bonfim is on thin ice right now with the UFC, so he’s absolutely in a must-win spot on Saturday night against Prado, who is in a similar situation, as the Argentinian is riding a four-fight losing skid.