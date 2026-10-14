Two More Fights Added to UFC 335 in Las Vegas

The UFC has added two more fights for the final event of 2026. On December 12, the UFC ends the year with the UFC 335 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Charles Oliveira puts his BMF title on the line against Diego Lopes.

The UFC has added an important fight in the women’s flyweight division as well. Maycee Barber returns for the first time after her devastating loss earlier this year against Alexa Grasso. She takes on the up-and-coming Carli Judice. Also, brand-new DWCS signing Quentin Pasley has his first fight scheduled in the UFC. He takes on heavy-handed Junior Tafa in a light-heavyweight bout.

Big Stakes

For Barber, her fight against Judice is a must-win situation. Barber had put together an amazing six-fight winning streak and was looking to secure a title shot in 2025 against Erin Blanchfield. Right before the fight started, Barber had to pull out of the fight because of medical issues. She returned in December last year with a win over Karine Silva and took on Alexa Grasso in her most recent fight. A win would’ve propelled Barber into title contention. Grasso put her lights out in the first round in one of the most vicious finishes of 2026.

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Now she is back and takes on the dangerous Carli Judice. Judice is one of the most spectacular fighters in the flyweight division. After a tough start, losing her Contender Series fight and her UFC debut, Judice went on to impress with four wins in a row, including three finishes. Judice has received four bonuses in five UFC fights. A win over Barber would be the biggest of her career and would put her in the top 10 of the flyweight division.

High Expectations

Also, for Junior Tafa, losing is not an option when he takes on the undefeated Quentin Pasley. The 30-year-old fighter has had a tough time so far in the UFC. In nine fights, the New Zealander has only won three times. Tafa lost a unanimous decision in his UFC debut against Mohammed Usman but has since never seen a judge’s scorecard again. It is finish or being finished for Tafa. He won only one of his last three fights and has to win against the undefeated Pasley to make sure he can continue fighting in the UFC. For Pasley, it will be his UFC debut.

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The American fighter started his professional MMA career three years ago. After going undefeated as an amateur, winning three titles, he easily transitioned to the professionals, knocking out his opponents in his first three fights. The UFC already gave Pasley a call for the Contender Series this year, where he finished Arlind Berisha in the first round. With a 4-0 record, he got signed and made his promotional debut at UFC 335. The expectations will be high since UFC president Dana White said Pasley makes him think of a young Jon Jones.

UFC 335 – December 12