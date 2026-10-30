UFC Legend Explains How Alex Pereira Beats Sergei Pavlovich

UFC legend Charles Oliveira explained how Alex Pereira can defeat Sergei Pavlovich when they fight at UFC 335.

In what could be a No. 1 contender bout in the UFC heavyweight division, Pereira meets Pavlovich in the five-round co-main event at UFC 335, which takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the fight, Oliveira broke down the fight and explained how his countryman from Brazil can get his hand raised.

Charles Oliveira Breaks Down Alex Pereira’s Path Against Sergei Pavlovich

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Oliveira broke down how Pereira can beat Pavlovich at UFC 335.

“Pavlovich is a very tough guy, a heavy hitter, a big guy, a strong guy, but Poatan is Poatan. If Poatan lands a punch, if he’s in the right mindset and gets his timing right, if he lands that punch, he can also knock him out easily. It’s a very dangerous fight, I know that, but Pavlovich doesn’t defend against kicks, and Poatan kicks a lot. Poatan moves well. In reality, if he manages to connect and gets his timing right first, it will definitely be another great knockout, ” Oliveira said.

Charles Oliveira Headlines UFC 335 Against Diego Lopes

While Pereira battles Pavlovich in the co-main event, Oliveira headlines the card against Diego Lopes in a five-round lightweight battle for the BMF title.

Oliveira is honored that he not only gets the chance to headline this card, but that he gets to be paired up with another Brazilian who came from a similar upbringing as he did in Pereira, someone whom Oliveira respects a lot, and hopes emerges with a big win in the UFC 335 co-main event.

“Without a doubt, it’s something huge, something we’re really happy to be a part of alongside him. Two guys who came from the bottom, two guys who have been making history, two great UFC fighters—not just in Brazil, but around the entire world—getting to fight alongside each other. Two tough fights, both mine and his, but I really believe in Poatan’s firepower and his strategy, and in his ability to get in there and win,” Oliveira said.