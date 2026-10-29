Next Week’s UFC Vegas 124 Main Event Scrapped

The UFC needs a new main event for UFC Vegas 124 on November 7. UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has withdrawn from the matchup against Gabriel Bonfim. Both men were supposed to headline at the Meta Apex. It’s unclear whether the UFC will find a new opponent or add a new fight to the card.

Multiple sources have confirmed the news to Heavy.com after an initial report by Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana. For Brady, it would’ve been his third UFC main event. He won his first two headlining bouts against Gilbert Burns and former champion Leon Edwards. For Bonfim, it also would’ve been his third headliner. He beat both Randy Brown and Belal Muhammad.

Main Event Canceled

It is unknown at this moment what kind of injury Brady suffered. He recently defeated Joaquin Buckley in dominating fashion via unanimous decision. Brady, before that fight, was on his way to a title shot but saw his three-fight winning streak broken by a first-round finish against Michael Morales. Bonfim has won five fights in a row.

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The Brazilian fighter entered the UFC in 2023 as an undefeated up-and-comer. Bonfim won seven of his eight fights in the UFC and would’ve been fighting for his six straight win against Brady.

UFC Vegas 124 – Las Vegas (November 7)

Main Card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. TBA

Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith

SeokHyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman

Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Andre Petroski

Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando

Preliminary Card