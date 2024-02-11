Blockbuster Commanders Pitch Sends 3 Picks to Bears for No. 1 Pick

The Washington Commanders will have options during the 2024 NFL Draft. With Caleb Williams, the expected No. 1 pick, being from the area and attending Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC, the Commanders could be in the mix to trade for the top pick.

Whether the Chicago Bears will trade the pick is yet to be seen. Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report broke down five trades that would turn the 2024 NFL draft upside down, listing the Commanders trading for the No. 1 pick. Washington would trade the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, a 2024 second-round pick, and a 2025 third-round pick.

“The connections run deep when it comes to Caleb Williams and his ties to the Washington Commanders.

“A native of Bowie, Maryland, he attended Gonzaga College High School in the heart of the nation’s capital before becoming a Heisman Trophy winner at USC, where he worked under now-Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.” Connections only go so far in a situation like this. The Commanders can want Williams all they want, but if the Bears don’t want to trade the pick, there isn’t much that they can do.

Bears Want ‘Historic’ Trade Haul for No. 1 Pick

The No. 2 pick and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft could still allow the Bears to draft anyone besides Williams. If they believe that Justin Fields can be their future quarterback, building around him could be their top priority.

With the No. 2 pick, they’d still have a chance to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. or another player that they believe Fields can succeed with.

Three picks, including the No. 2 pick, seem like fair value. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the Chicago Bears want a historic haul for the pick.

“Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say.”

He writes that the Bears will likely make the pick to draft Williams and move on from Fields.

“That indicates the Bears, who received the pick in a mammoth trade last offseason with the Panthers, are more likely than not to make the pick and land their new franchise QB.”

Extra years on a rookie contract is also a smart decision for the franchise. Having Williams on a rookie contract, who many believe could be a generational talent, is more valuable than Fields.

That adds another layer of what the Commanders would have to trade

Is Trading for No. 1 Worth It for the Commanders?

As the draft approaches, the Washington Commanders have tough decisions to make. The draft is on Thursday, April 25, 2024, so there’s time for them to make the best choice.

If the Commanders believe that Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels can be good enough for them to build their franchise around, moving three picks doesn’t make much sense.

The Chicago Bears could feel the same way and move that No. 1 pick to draft one of them at No. 2. The difference in quarterbacks is all preference to play style and while Williams is expected to be the best one, three-picks is a ton to give up for a rookie, unproven quarterback.