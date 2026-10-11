Will KC Concepcion Return Against Jets? Update on WR After Head Injury

The Cleveland Browns will have to finish Sunday’s game against the New York Jets without rookie receiver KC Concepcion.

The Browns ruled Concepcion out with a head injury in the first quarter after a hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Concepcion had one catch for five yards before his afternoon ended.

It was a frightening scene at MetLife Stadium. Concepcion remained down on the turf as trainers attended to him, but he eventually got up and walked off under his own power before heading to the locker room.

Cleveland’s initial announcement identified the injury as a head injury and did not provide a timetable beyond ruling him out against New York.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Flagged Twice Against KC Concepcion

The injury came during Cleveland’s second offensive possession, with the Browns trying to answer an early Jets touchdown.

Fitzpatrick had already drawn a facemask penalty against Concepcion earlier in the drive, pulling the receiver’s helmet off during the tackle. He then struck Concepcion in the head as the rookie tried to catch a pass from Deshaun Watson, drawing another personal foul.

Concepcion was left face down on the turf after the collision, bringing the drive to a halt while medical personnel checked on him.

The sequence also involved a player with a painful history against Cleveland. Fitzpatrick was the Pittsburgh Steelers defender involved in the tackle that caused Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury in 2023.

Cleveland ultimately settled for a 25-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt on the possession, cutting New York’s lead to 7-3.

Browns Have Options Behind KC Concepcion

Isaiah Bond is listed behind Concepcion on the Browns’ unofficial depth chart, making him a candidate for additional work. He received some first-half targets after Concepcion exited. Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy give Watson other options at receiver, while Harold Fannin Jr. remains available at tight end.

Jeudy had been mentioned as a potential trade candidate but the Browns were reportedly not looking to move him. It was the right move, given this exact situation, if one of their standout rookies went down.

After two weeks without a catch, Jeudy came up big for the Browns against the Steelers late. He had two key grabs on the final, game-winning drive.

Concepcion entered Sunday with 17 catches for 144 yards. He was coming off a 64-yard performance against Pittsburgh that included two receptions of more than 20 yards in Cleveland’s 27-24 victory.

Boston has also become an early contributor. The rookie entered Week 5 with 13 catches for a team-leading 284 yards and two touchdowns, giving Cleveland another young target to lean on as it pursues a fourth consecutive win.

Concepcion’s absence also affects special teams. He entered the matchup as Cleveland’s top punt returner, with Boston listed as his backup.