Fever Make Aliyah Boston Announcement During Critical Offseason

The Indiana Fever‘s 2026 WNBA season ended in a disappointing first-round exit against the Las Vegas Aces.

Entering the offseason, the team faces big questions, including what it will do in free agency. Indiana has two key players, Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham, on the open market and hopes to bring them back for 2027.

The Fever are also looking to get healthy after a long season. Players like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston battled through the season banged up. Boston is at least taking care of herself and making sure she’s ready for next year.

Indiana Fever Announce Aliyah Boston News After 2026 Season

At the end of the season, Boston was playing through a knee injury that worsened in the playoffs. She finished the series, playing in every game against the Aces.

The Fever announced on Thursday that Boston decided to undergo knee surgery. Indiana gave an update on how it went.

“Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, the team has announced. Boston, who earned her fourth-straight WNBA All-Star selection this season, had a right knee arthroscopy to repair the lateral meniscus. The surgery was performed by Dr. Corey Kendall at OrthoIndy. Boston will begin the rehabilitation process with the Fever’s medical and performance team, and further updates will be provided as they become available.”

Boston hit a career-high 16.1 points per game. She also averaged 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Boston was named to her fourth straight All-Star game after the Fever selected her with the number one overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Aliyah Boston Focused on Getting Ready for Fever’s 2027 Season

There’s no timetable for when Boston will return, but it will be important for the Fever to have her back. She has been the team’s top post presence over the last four years.

Boston has also improved her shooting. She became a more confident and prolific three-point shooter last season.

Getting her to 100% by the start of the 2027 season is a critical part of the Fever’s offseason. Indiana also needs Mitchell to re-sign so they can bring back their Big 3 for the upcoming year.

As Boston begins her recovery from surgery, the Fever are focused on improving the roster. At the very least, if Mitchell returns, it will make a massive impact on the team’s chances of a WNBA title.