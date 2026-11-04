Caitlin Clark Announces Historic Personal News Amid WNBA Offseason

While Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever’s playoff run came to an early halt in the first round against the Las Vegas Aces, the superstar guard is making the most of the offseason.

Clark, selected to her second All-WNBA First Team in 2026, is supporting her favorite NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and playing as much golf as possible.

She released her debut children’s book, “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach Big Dreams,” on November 3. The 2024 Rookie of the Year, who launched her first-ever signature Nike sneaker last month, made another huge announcement on November 4.

Caitlin Clark Is the First-Ever Athlete to Sign With DICK’S and Foot Locker

Clark added to her off-the-court resume on Wednesday, signing a multi-year partnership with both DICK’S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker, becoming the first athlete to sign with both brands in an exclusive deal.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods was always a stop before the start of any sports season when I was growing up,” Clark said in a statement shared with Heavy Sports. “Being the first ever brand partner for both them and Foot Locker is a really special full-circle moment.

“Both brands have deep roots in sport, basketball and sneaker culture, and have strong connections with fans in the U.S. and around the world.”

Clark will appear in national and global campaigns featuring her signature footwear, apparel and product lines, and more.

Ed Stack, Executive Chairman, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., is thrilled to have the 24-year-old on board. “Caitlin has an incredible ability to inspire, and as an athlete whose love of sports extends beyond basketball to golf, football, soccer, baseball, softball and more, she connects with fans across every part of our business. This partnership offers new ways to come together around a shared passion for sport, and the possibilities it creates.”

Caitlin Clark Believes Growth of the WNBA Is Just ‘Scratching the Surface’

Emily Silver, Chief Marketing, eCommerce & Athlete Experience Officer at DICK’S, said of Clark joining the team, “Caitlin has had an extraordinary impact on the game of basketball, not only through her talent and star power, but through the countless young girls and boys she has inspired to play the sports that they love, stay in the game and become fans of sport.”

Clark, who finished the 2026 regular season with 891 points and 333 assists, the first player in WNBA history to reach 800 points and 300 assists in a single season, continues to break the barriers of what’s possible. While Clark has yet to reach the WNBA Finals, she was thrilled to see the Golden State Valkyries in it.

“Because they’ve been a franchise for two years, I don’t think people how ridiculous that is that they’ve been able to put together a roster and run an organization as well as they have,” she told Kylie Kelce on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

With the WNBA delivering record-breaking viewing numbers, Clark can’t wait to see what happens next. “People always ask me where I think it’s going to go, and I really think we’re scratching the surface,” she told Kelce. “It seems like when people turn on the TV and watch once, they kinda get hooked, and they wanna watch more.”