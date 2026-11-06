Indiana Fever Get Good Aliyah Boston News Amid Recovery From Knee Surgery

On October 15, the Indiana Fever announced that Aliyah Boston underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

The Fever added that Boston has no timetable for a recovery, but they will provide an update once it’s available.

According to Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star, Boston is expected to be ready around March.

Good Aliyah Boston News

On the latest episode of the Post Moves podcast, Aliyah Boston returned for the first time since her surgery. Boston discussed her current status with co-host Candace Parker and shared an update on her recovery.

“I’ve returned,” Boston said. “I am better, actually, I am much better. We’re making it. We had a nice successful surgery on that meniscus repair. So, quite nice. It took me a while. I couldn’t just come back on here. I had to recover.”

Boston added that her entire family went to see her and take care of her after surgery. She’s also started moving on her own less than a month into her recovery.

The Fever star played through a torn meniscus in her right knee the entire 2026 WNBA season. She missed just four games as the team managed her in back-to-back nights.

In 40 games last season, Boston averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. She played just 27.1 minutes per game, which was the lowest of her four-year career.

Boston will also skip Unrivaled’s third season as part of her recovery plan. She initially hurt her knee in February while playing for the 3-on-3 league.

Candace Parker on Aliyah Boston Playing Through Injury

In the same episode of Post Moves, Candace Parker highlighted Aliyah Boston playing through her right knee injury last season. Parker feels good about Boston having a career year next season for the Indiana Fever.

“You even being able to play this year says a lot about your desire to play basketball and be there for your team,” Parker said. “Because it’s hard when you’re thinking about an injury or thinking about something that is difficult or hurts while you’re still trying to play at your highest level.”

“So, when you are 100% healthy, and all you have to do is worry about the scout and playing basketball, it’s so much better. So much better, so much easier.”

Grant Young of Sports Illustrated opined that the Fever will be an even better team next season due to Boston being fully healthy.