Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Goes Undercover for Halloween to Scare Kids

The offseason started early for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after getting eliminated in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The Fever finished the regular season poorly, dropping to sixth in the WNBA standings. They were matched up against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, battling for three games before eventually coming up short.

The franchise already made some changes to the front office, with Kelly Krauskopf stepping down as team president and general manager Amber Cox getting fired.

Caitlin Clark Spends Halloween Undercover

Amid changes to the Indiana Fever’s hierarchy, Caitlin Clark went undercover to celebrate Halloween on Saturday.

In a post on TikTok by Fever photographer Bri Lewerke, Clark donned a skull mask to scare trick-or-treating children.

“CC was scaring trick or treaters all night behind this mask just traumatizing the neighborhood,” Lewerke wrote.

The kids weren’t even aware that one of the most popular WNBA stars in the world was giving them a scare of a lifetime.

Clark also commented on Lewerke’s video.

“I love Halloween,” the Fever superstar wrote.

The video also meant that Clark was in Indianapolis for Halloween, despite the Fever’s season ending in early October.

Caitlin Clark’s Message After Fever’s Season Ended

In an Instagram post nearly two weeks ago, Caitlin Clark broke her social media silence about the Indiana Fever’s season ending.

Clark was thankful to finish her third season healthy, playing in 40 out of the 44 regular-season games. She also teased more shoes from her Nike signature line.

“Thankful for a season of being healthy and doing what I love ❤️ had so much fun this year, but now it’s back to work :) …and lots of really cool shoes still on the way,” Clark wrote.

In 40 games, Clark averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.1 steals. She shot 44.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range, which were both career highs.

Clark was dealing with a back injury, but she played through it for the majority of the season. She was named to the All-WNBA First Team and finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting.

What’s Next for the Fever?

The Indiana Fever had the best offense in the league last season, but their defense was just subpar.

According to ESPN, the Fever’s priority is to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell to a new contract. Mitchell is coming off the best season of her career.

And if Mitchell leaves in free agency, the Fever will be forced to find a third star to put alongside Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

The Fever also need to add a defensive presence on the perimeter, possibly a 3-and-D specialist.