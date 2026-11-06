Olivia Miles Makes Honest Caitlin Clark Statement

One of the WNBA’s top rising stars is reigning Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx.

Miles also finished runner-up in MVP voting to A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. She was ahead of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

Due to her stature and position, Miles has been compared to Clark by fans and analysts. She recently made an honest statement on the Fever superstar.

Olivia Miles on Caitlin Clark

In an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast, Olivia Miles was asked about her thoughts on playing against Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron.

Miles first focused on Clark and described her as “annoying” to play against.

“Obviously, Caitlin, with the shooting and her playmaking ability,” Miles said via USA Today. “She’s so good with her right hand attacking downhill and creating for others. And obviously, in transition, she’s deadly. It is annoying to play against, right? Like, you’ve got to guard her, and you’ve got to make sure that you have bodies on her at all times and making it hard.”

The Lynx star then highlighted Bueckers’ ability to do the same things, though she’s better in the post as the bigger guard.

As for Citron, Miles acknowledged how good the Washington Mystics are on both sides of the ball.

These four guards are no longer just the future of the WNBA, but the present of the league.

They will carry the torch into the next era, along with other players like Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, Dominique Malonga and Kiki Iriafen, among others.

Did Olivia Miles Have The Better Rookie Season Than Caitlin Clark?

There’s no denying that Olivia Miles and Caitlin Clark had two of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history. Clark broke records during her first year in the league in 2024 before Miles set her own records this past season.

Both might not top Candace Parker’s Rookie MVP season, but they are up there. Clark and Miles both played 40 games each as rookies, and here are their stats:

Clark – 19.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 8.4 APG and 1.3 SPG on 42/34/91

Miles – 19.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.0 APG and 1.3 SPG on 49/39/87

Clark edged out Miles as a better scorer and playmaker, but the Lynx guard was a better shooter and a more efficient scorer.