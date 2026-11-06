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Olivia Miles Makes Honest Caitlin Clark Statement

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Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to a referee during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 01, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 94-83 to win the series two games to one. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One of the WNBA’s top rising stars is reigning Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx.

Miles also finished runner-up in MVP voting to A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. She was ahead of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

Due to her stature and position, Miles has been compared to Clark by fans and analysts. She recently made an honest statement on the Fever superstar.

Olivia Miles on Caitlin Clark

Olivia Miles
GettyOlivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after making a shot against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at Chase Center on August 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast, Olivia Miles was asked about her thoughts on playing against Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Sonia Citron.

Miles first focused on Clark and described her as “annoying” to play against.

“Obviously, Caitlin, with the shooting and her playmaking ability,” Miles said via USA Today. “She’s so good with her right hand attacking downhill and creating for others. And obviously, in transition, she’s deadly. It is annoying to play against, right? Like, you’ve got to guard her, and you’ve got to make sure that you have bodies on her at all times and making it hard.”

Caitlin Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Lynx star then highlighted Bueckers’ ability to do the same things, though she’s better in the post as the bigger guard.

As for Citron, Miles acknowledged how good the Washington Mystics are on both sides of the ball.

These four guards are no longer just the future of the WNBA, but the present of the league.

They will carry the torch into the next era, along with other players like Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, Dominique Malonga and Kiki Iriafen, among others.

Did Olivia Miles Have The Better Rookie Season Than Caitlin Clark?

Olivia Miles
GettyOlivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx walks on the court during a break in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There’s no denying that Olivia Miles and Caitlin Clark had two of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history. Clark broke records during her first year in the league in 2024 before Miles set her own records this past season.

Both might not top Candace Parker’s Rookie MVP season, but they are up there. Clark and Miles both played 40 games each as rookies, and here are their stats:

  • Clark – 19.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 8.4 APG and 1.3 SPG on 42/34/91
  • Miles – 19.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.0 APG and 1.3 SPG on 49/39/87

Clark edged out Miles as a better scorer and playmaker, but the Lynx guard was a better shooter and a more efficient scorer.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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