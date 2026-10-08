Caitlin Clark Got Blunt About Financial Decision Fever Must Make in Offseason

The WNBA offseason arrived sooner than the Indiana Fever wanted, but now they must face the realities ahead.

Indiana has made it clear that their top priority is to re-sign guard Kelsey Mitchell to a new contract, as she is a free agent. The Fever also have to make a decision about another star guard on the team, Caitlin Clark.

This offseason, Clark is eligible for a contract extension that could make her the league’s highest-paid player. That honor currently goes to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, who earns $1.4 million per year. While Clark wants the money, she has bigger priorities.

Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Potential Extension With Fever

Clark held her end-of-year press conference before heading into the offseason. She was asked about her thoughts on being eligible for a contract extension, and Clark kept the focus on winning.

“No matter what, I’m going to be [with the Fever],” Clark said. “My focus is on winning. I certainly know what I deserve and what I’m worth, but at the same time, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Caitlin Clark Wants to Win Now & Puts Her Trust in Fever

The Fever will play this situation smart with Clark and get her a new contract. She has more than earned it, and the team has every intention of keeping her forever.

Clark is too good a player to just let walk in free agency, and she doesn’t want to go anywhere. Indiana and Clark are a match made in Heaven, and that will likely be the case for a long time.

That said, Clark hinted she may not want the max extension right off the bat. She wants to win at any cost after falling short of the finals in each of her first three years.

This offseason puts more pressure on Clark and the Fever than ever. How they navigate the next few months will determine whether they contend or make another pit stop in the first two rounds of the playoffs.