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Caitlin Clark Opened Up About Fever Coach After Playoff Series Loss

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Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks with Head Coach Stephanie White during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. OTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After a year filled with drama on and off the court, the Indiana Fever have begun their offseason on the heels of their first-round loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs.

The Fever had a historic offensive year, becoming the league’s highest-scoring team. That was thanks to guard Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who led the way, both in the top five in the league in points per game.

Another key reason for the team’s success was head coach Stephanie White, who kept the team focused on basketball throughout a tough season. White did face significant criticism from fans throughout the season for the team’s failure to advance, among other issues. Clark didn’t share that opinion.

Caitlin Clark Praises Fever HC Stephanie White

Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 22: Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever talks with Caitlin Clark #22 during a break in the third quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on June 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 89-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Clark held her end-of-season press conference before officially departing for the offseason. When asked about White, Clark praised her head coach.

“She’s competitive and she expects great things out of us. She has a fiery passion about her that I really, really admire, and I think I have a lot of that in myself too.”

“I think one of my most special memories of this year is getting to win a gold medal with her in Berlin. That’s not something anybody can ever take away from us and I think that’s something that’s just we’ll both probably, keep in our offices and have those memories together. I’m just really thankful for all the time that she’s given to this organization.”

White coached the Fever in 2015 and 2016 before taking the Vanderbilt job. She returned to the Fever in 2025, where White has gone 52-36 in the last two years.

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Caitlin Clark & Stephanie White Focus on Year 3 Together in Indiana

Stephanie White, Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks with head coach Stephanie White during the game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This Fever team has the makings of a great team, and has been over the last three years Clark has been here. White took them to the next level when she joined in 2025, but the lack of playoff success has been noticeable.

Entering the offseason, the Fever face a critical one, with Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham as free agents. Indiana has made it clear that Mitchell is a top priority, with White and Clark both saying they want her back.

White and Clark will face pressure in 2027 to bring a title home to Indiana. Anything short of that could be big trouble for White and her job security, but Clark has her back.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Opened Up About Fever Coach After Playoff Series Loss

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