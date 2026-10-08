Caitlin Clark Sent Strong Kelsey Mitchell Offseason Message to Fever

No WNBA backcourt has ever been, and may never be, as special as the Indiana Fever‘s Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark and Mitchell set records as a duo, with both averaging more than 20 points per game. They are also up as MVP candidates after their historic season together.

After a disappointing first-round exit in the WNBA playoffs, the biggest offseason question is whether the Fever will retain Mitchell or she will sign elsewhere. Clark is making it clear what she wants the organization to do.

Caitlin Clark Isn’t Shying Away From Her Thoughts on Kelsey Mitchell

Clark held her end-of-year press conference before fully entering the offseason, where she was asked about Mitchell’s free agency. There’s no doubt Clark wants Mitchell back in Indiana for the long term.

“As far as Kelsey and our future with her, with the organization, I think she knows how much I love her. And we’ve talked since the season has ended. And there’s nobody I would want to share the backcourt with other than her. I think we had the best season of any backcourt in the WNBA in the league’s history, what we were able to do.” “We need her. We love her. And I think more than anything, like, Kelsey’s a really great person and I love getting to be in the locker room with her. And obviously you guys have got to know her a little bit and she’s just a good soul. And this organization has, and these fans have really rallied around her and have supported her. And more than anything, like, I hope she comes back here and the arena is chanting MVP for her again. That’s certainly our goal. That’s our number one priority. And for myself, my number one priority, I hope for the rest of my career I get to play alongside her. That’s how easy she makes my job.”

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Mitchell averaged 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game this season for the Fever. Both were All-Stars this season.

Fever Trying to Keep Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Mitchell Together in 2027

The Fever know that if they can’t retain Mitchell, they will be way behind where they want to be. This team has WNBA title dreams and can’t do it without her in the picture.

Clark knows how well the two complement each other on the court. Mitchell is the scorer, while Clark runs the offense. It has worked for both of them and the Fever for the last three seasons.

This is the biggest offseason for the Fever since drafting Clark in 2024. They first need to get Mitchell back, then add another key starter at forward to propel them to new heights.