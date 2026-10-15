Indiana Fever Fans React to Aliyah Boston Injury Announcement

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever announced that Aliyah Boston underwent successful right knee surgery.

In a press release, the Fever confirmed that Boston had an arthroscopy to repair the lateral meniscus on her right knee.

“Boston, who earned her fourth-straight WNBA All-Star selection this season, had a right knee arthroscopy to repair the lateral meniscus,” the team announced. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Corey Kendall at OrthoIndy. Boston will begin the rehabilitation process with the Fever’s medical and performance team, and further updates will be provided as they become available.”

Despite dealing with a knee injury the entire season, Boston missed just four games. She averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 40 games.

Boston also shot 52.8 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from 3-point range and 81.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Fever Fans React to Aliyah Boston Injury News

Indiana Fever fans showed their support for Aliyah Boston on social media after news of her surgery was released.

Here are some of the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@Nikelodeon2021: “Glad to hear it. Here’s to plenty of rest, relaxation, and returning to the court better than ever, AB”

@ericaf455: “So relieved for AB. I hope she can get the proper treatment and time needed to rehab from this injury we know plagued her all season. Love to you AB!!”

@sullivan_deeann: “Prayers for healing and good rest! Bow Bow Bow 🫶🙏🫶 Can’t wait to watch you again”

@Dimplez843_: “And consistently did her job on a bad knee! Held the team up in playoffs as always!! Heal up girlie!”

Others were upset that the Fever kept Boston’s injury under wraps for the entire season.

@dog_bg: “If she was this injured, then why did the Fever PR team keep telling the broadcasters that she was in the best shape of her career all season?”

@doheeyah: “Aliyah deserves a better FO and coach. The front office knew she was injured, the coach knew she was injured, the fans knew she was injured. And what did Kelly, Amber, and Steph do? They refused to draft or sign a backup center for AB even when options were available.”

@Royal_phoenix18: “This organization should have done better for their team when their players are hurt instead of using them without providing backup support. Fever is a failed franchise.”

When Did Boston Suffer Her Injury?

Indiana Fever fans have speculated that Aliyah Boston’s lower right leg injury happened during her stint with Urivaled.

Boston had to withdraw from Team USA in March and missed the early parts of the preseason. She also ended up missing the first game of her career this season because of the same injury.

The Fever star re-aggravated it twice this season, but she still managed to put up the best numbers of her career. That means Boston could play much better once she’s 100 percent healthy.