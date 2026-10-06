Fever Receive Kelsey Mitchell Warning Before 2027 WNBA Offseason

The Indiana Fever‘s 2026 season is over, and they face some big decisions, including what to do about guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Entering the 2027 offseason, Mitchell is a free agent and available to sign elsewhere. As an MVP candidate, other WNBA teams will be going after her.

Mitchell made some interesting comments about her future with the Fever, saying that she has to do what’s best for her and her family. The other part was how tough the season was with all the attention on them and Caitlin Clark. That might lead people to think Mitchell could be considering life after the Fever.

Indiana Fever Might Not Get Kelsey Mitchell Back in 2027

During a segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” senior writer and reporter Ramona Shelburne and WNBA analyst Chiney Ogwumike spoke about Mitchell’s pending free agency. Sheburne warned that others will want to sign Mitchell.

“This is an MVP candidate, and there are teams that would wanna build around a franchise player like that. And so she’s available.”

Ogwumike added more context about the type of player Mitchell is and how she fits into any style of play.

“She’s a plug-and-play player. She could play on any team because she just fits within systems and is a tremendous scorer. So Kelsey has a big decision ahead of herself. But it’s really interesting to hear those remarks coming from the source itself.”

Mitchell averaged 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game this season for the Fever. She is considered an MVP candidate alongside Clark and the Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson.

Could Kelsey Mitchell Be on the Move in the 2027 Offseason?

Mitchell has been one of the best players in the WNBA this season. Her ability to score from anywhere makes her a major offensive threat.

She has also been the perfect complement to Clark on the Fever. Mitchell is even-keeled and can handle the heat that comes from the media.

Indiana has already said its number one priority is to re-sign Mitchell. While it was initially thought that Mitchell would return, she seems open to anything.

The Fever will do whatever it takes to keep her in Indiana to help Clark and Aliyah Boston. Without Mitchell, the Fever will struggle to win the WNBA title they have been chasing.