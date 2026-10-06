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Fever Receive Kelsey Mitchell Warning Before 2027 WNBA Offseason

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New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 18: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever‘s 2026 season is over, and they face some big decisions, including what to do about guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Entering the 2027 offseason, Mitchell is a free agent and available to sign elsewhere. As an MVP candidate, other WNBA teams will be going after her.

Mitchell made some interesting comments about her future with the Fever, saying that she has to do what’s best for her and her family. The other part was how tough the season was with all the attention on them and Caitlin Clark. That might lead people to think Mitchell could be considering life after the Fever.

Indiana Fever Might Not Get Kelsey Mitchell Back in 2027

Kelsey Mitchell
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 20: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever leaves the court following a game against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 20, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During a segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” senior writer and reporter Ramona Shelburne and WNBA analyst Chiney Ogwumike spoke about Mitchell’s pending free agency. Sheburne warned that others will want to sign Mitchell.

“This is an MVP candidate, and there are teams that would wanna build around a franchise player like that. And so she’s available.”

Ogwumike added more context about the type of player Mitchell is and how she fits into any style of play. 

“She’s a plug-and-play player. She could play on any team because she just fits within systems and is a tremendous scorer. So Kelsey has a big decision ahead of herself. But it’s really interesting to hear those remarks coming from the source itself.”

Mitchell averaged 24.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game this season for the Fever. She is considered an MVP candidate alongside Clark and the Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson.

Could Kelsey Mitchell Be on the Move in the 2027 Offseason?

Kelsey Mitchell, Fever
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 12: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 12, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Mitchell has been one of the best players in the WNBA this season. Her ability to score from anywhere makes her a major offensive threat.

She has also been the perfect complement to Clark on the Fever. Mitchell is even-keeled and can handle the heat that comes from the media.

Indiana has already said its number one priority is to re-sign Mitchell. While it was initially thought that Mitchell would return, she seems open to anything.

The Fever will do whatever it takes to keep her in Indiana to help Clark and Aliyah Boston. Without Mitchell, the Fever will struggle to win the WNBA title they have been chasing.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Fever Receive Kelsey Mitchell Warning Before 2027 WNBA Offseason

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