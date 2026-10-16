Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Unleashed Harsh Criticism Before WNBA Finals

There has been a lot of excitement in the WNBA playoffs, but one moment during the semifinals had everyone talking.

In Game 2 of the semifinal series between the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart tried to use a reset timeout to get a better shot at the end of the game, but the referees told her they didn’t have one. That mistake cost the Liberty the game and ultimately led to a series sweep.

That caused quite a stir after the game, as miscommunication between the Liberty and the referees fueled the controversy. It was a bad moment for the league, but Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had something to say.

Sophie Cunningham Slams WNBA for Handling of Liberty-Dream Incident

Cunningham released the latest episode of her “No Hesitation” podcast, where she discussed the incident. She targeted WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in her criticism.

“I know we’re in the process of finding a new commissioner, but how is this not being taken care of in a quick manner?” Cunningham said. “Why does no one know what actually is going on or what happened with the situation and the reset timeout and [Stewart] and the coach and [referee Kevin Fahy]? “That should be talked about. Our commissioner should be up on a freaking podium like, ‘Hey, we saw this, we see you, we hear you. These are the proper steps that are gonna be taken and you guys will have an answer tomorrow.’”

In the 2026 season, Cunningham averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She will become a free agent in 2027.

Sophie Cunningham Slams WNBA for Handling of Controversy

The league has taken all kinds of criticism for how they handled it. This is just the latest in a string of referee incidents during the season that have drawn a ton of heat.

Earlier in the season, the WNBA announced it would add more in-game assistance for referees in 2027. A command center will help ensure the right calls are made on the court.

As the league works to improve the product, Cunningham is trying to figure out where she’ll play next year. The Fever have expressed interest in potentially bringing her back. Indiana also needs to try to bring back Kelsey Mitchell, so it will have to make some big decisions.