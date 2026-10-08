WNBA Announced Bad Caitlin Clark News to Start Fever’s Offseason

The Indiana Fever are just starting their offseason, and the last few weeks haven’t been great for the team.

The Las Vegas Aces eliminated Indiana in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. As the Fever enter the offseason, guard Caitlin Clark closed things out with an end-of-year press conference on Thursday.

With Clark officially done with her obligations to the 2026 season, she only needed to know whether she would be the league’s MVP. Well, she finally got the news, and it didn’t go her way.

Caitlin Clark Hears Decision From WNBA on MVP

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the WNBA has named Wilson the league MVP. This is her fifth MVP award.

The interesting part is how Clark’s voting went. She finished fourth in the voting. Clark finished behind her Fever teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, who ranked third, and Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles, who ranked second.

Clark finished the season averaging 22.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. She scored more regular-season points than any point guard in WNBA history. Clark has been selected to three All-Star teams in a row.

Caitlin Clark Falls Short in MVP Voting

Clark had her best season yet, but faced stiff competition. Mitchell finished second in WNBA scoring behind Wilson. Miles broke nearly every WNBA rookie record throughout the season. Wilson continues to prove she is the league’s best player, winning the MVP by a landslide.

It won’t be long before Clark wins her first MVP, as she gets closer. This might be the closest she’s ever come, and she will eventually get to the point where she can win it.

No one can deny her talent on the court as a passer and shooter. She has a rare gift of being rangeless with her shots and can make them from anywhere.

This is a big offseason for Clark and the Fever, with Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham as the big free agent names. Clark could also be in line for a massive contract extension.

The pressure is mounting on Clark as well after another season of falling short of the WNBA Finals. Going into her fourth season in the league, she is eventually going to have to get it done, or there will be even bigger questions about her.