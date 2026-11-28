WNBA fans know Kate Martin’s story has been a bit of a roller coaster. From an unexpected draft pick to navigating multiple teams, roster cuts, and now a fresh start overseas, it’s been anything but a straightforward path.

The WNBA player, who began her journey in the league with the Las Vegas Aces, was then selected by the Golden State Valkyries, later joined the Los Angeles Sparks, and finally went to the Chicago Sky, is now signed with Australia’s Bendigo Spirit for the 2026-27 WNBL season.

Kate Martin recently shared insight into her decision to play overseas and who ultimately helped her decide.

Kate Martin Opened Up About Her Decision to Play in the WNBL

The former Iowa captain has experienced some setbacks in her career, but she’s not letting them define her. After being cut twice and moving teams multiple times, she landed on an opportunity overseas to play for the Bendigo Spirit in Australia.

According to Essentially Sports, Veronica Burton helped Martin in making that decision. She talked highly of the team and the head coach and that information helped Martin seal the deal on going overseas.

“Veronica Burton, who played here a couple years ago, just spoke so highly about him and her development,” Martin shared about Kennedy Kereama, the team’s head coach. Martin added that she’s also heard good things from other players about the culture.

“It was kinda like a no-brainer for me,” Martin said. “His [the coach] player development, even league-wide players from other teams that I know in the WNBL, has, like, complemented him for player development. And that’s what he’s known for. So that’s what I’m looking for right now: I just want to be the best basketball player I can be. So definitely the right choice coming here.”

Kate Martin Knew What She Needed for Her Career

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Martin knew what she needed to better her game and play “five-on-five.” While she played in Unrivaled and was grateful for that opportunity, she didn’t get enough playing time to fully prepare for the WNBA season. Averaging just 10 minutes in 13 games during the 2026 Unrivaled season wasn’t enough for her.

“Last year at Unrivaled, I didn’t get the minutes that I wanted to for an off-season league,” she said on “Cut to the Jase.” “And so I felt like, truthfully, which I haven’t really talked about, I felt like I kind of wasted my off-season last year.”

She added, “I just had to make a business decision more than anything. This is my career, and I wanted to be able to come to a league or team where I could work on things.”

While she knew that “going overseas” would be something out of her “comfort zone,” Martin realized this was the right move for her and “true growth” could happen from it.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comment section of Martin‘s “Cut to the Jase” post.

“Smart decision, your fans are behind you wishing you well Kate,” one person wrote. Another said, “Keep up the great work, Kate!!!! Amazing to see you shine on the court.” One other viewer shared, “Love the insight; great career move for her.”