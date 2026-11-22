Minnesota Lynx Olivia Miles will have an active off-season ahead of her anticipated sophomore season in the WNBA. While Miles had already planned to play in a domestic league, a new press release states that she will also be playing abroad.

Olivia Miles Expected To Play In Europe Next March

Miles had a record-breaking rookie season in the WNBA this year, though she struggled in the playoffs. To prepare for her second season, Miles will play plenty of basketball.

USA Today reported that Miles plans to join Turkish giants Galatasaray in March 2027. The team also posted a press release welcoming Miles.

2026/27 sezonu hedefleri doğrultusunda iddialı yürüyüşünü sürdüren Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, kadrosunu Amerikalı yıldız oyun kurucu Olivia Miles ile güçlendirdi. Kulübümüz, başarılı oyuncu ile anlaşmaya vardı. 💛❤️ 3×3 basketbol ligi Unrivaled macerasının ardından Mart 2027’de takımımıza katılacak ve sezonun son bölümünde bizimle olacak Olivia Miles’a büyük taraftarımızın önüne çıkacağı bu yeni serüvende başarılar diliyor, sarı-kırmızılı ailemize hoş geldin diyoruz. 💪 Olivia Miles kimdir?

29 Ocak 2003 tarihinde ABD’nin New Jersey eyaletinde dünyaya gelen Olivia Miles, lise eğitimini Blair Academy’de tamamladı. Erken yaşlardan itibaren çok yönlü oyunu ve saha görüşüyle dikkat çeken 1.78m boyundaki oyun kurucu, kolej kariyerinde NCAA’in köklü ekiplerinden Notre Dame ve ardından TCU Horned Frogs formaları giydi. Notre Dame tarihinde en çok “triple-double” yapan oyuncu unvanını ele geçiren ve NCAA turnuva tarihinde ilk turda “triple-double” başaran ilk çaylak olan Miles, son kolej sezonunda TCU formasıyla Big 12 Konferansı’nda Yılın Oyuncusu seçildi. 2026 WNBA Draftı’nda Minnesota Lynx tarafından 2. sıradan seçilerek profesyonel kariyerine adım atan Olivia Miles, çaylak sezonunda adeta lig tarihini yeniden yazdı. Normal sezonda ürettiği toplam 790 sayıyla (19.8 sayı, 4.7 ribaund, 6.0 asist ortalamaları) WNBA tarihinin bir sezonda en çok sayı atan çaylağı rekorunu kıran yıldız isim; ilk beşte başladığı WNBA All-Star’ın ardından, oy birliğiyle 2026 WNBA Yılın Çaylağı seçildi ve WNBA En İyi İlk Beş’te kendine yer buldu. Olivia Miles ayrıca 2026 WNBA MVP oylamasında Las Vegas Aces yıldızı A’ja Wilson’ın ardından ikinci sırada yer aldı. Güncel olarak Unrivaled liginde Hive BC kadrosunda yer alan ve Mart 2027 itibarıyla sarı-kırmızılı formayı sırtına geçirecek olan Olivia Miles; yüksek skor gücü, üst düzey oyun kuruculuk becerileri ve rekorlarla dolu kazanan kimliğiyle sezonun en kritik bölümünde şampiyonluk hedeflerimize ulaşmamızda takımımızın en önemli güçlerinden biri olacak. — Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring (@KadinBasketGS) November 20, 2026

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Miles will join the team for their stretch run in the Turkish league and EuroLeague. Galatasaray has a strong roster featuring multi-time WNBA champion and All-Star Natasha Howard, reigning WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Janelle Salaun, and Awak Kuier.

Before Miles heads to Turkey, she’ll start her off-season playing in the top three-on-three off-season league, Unrivaled.

Miles will play for the Hive BC, and her teammates include WNBA All-Star Sonia Citron, Naz Hillmon, and Natisha Hiedeman. She will debut in Unrivaled after signing a multi-year contract with the league.

Miles Struggled At The End Of Her Historic Rookie Season

Miles had one of the best rookie seasons in league history and was the unanimous Rookie of the Year. She filled a need for the Lynx at point guard and helped them finish with the league’s best record during the regular season.

She quickly became a fan favorite for her high-level playmaking, but also quickly improved many of her weaknesses coming out of college.

Miles was a comfortable perimeter shooter, something she struggled with in college at times, and was a more committed defender than anticipated.

However, the end of the Lynx’s season probably left Miles anxious to get back on the court and play meaningful games again.

The Lynx were upset in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs by the New York Liberty, largely due to Miles’ struggles. She shot 20 percent from the field and 25 percent from three during the series, while finishing with more turnovers and fouls than assists.

Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve declared that Miles was overwhelmed during the series, which gives Miles some motivation heading into the off-season.

With long-time franchise player Napheesa Collier a free agent who may opt for a fresh start, Miles could become the Lynx’s new franchise player next season.

Perhaps she’s getting ready for the potential extra pressure by playing a lot of basketball this off-season.