Nothing gets past the internet, especially when it appears to be a relationship soft launch.

Phoenix Mercury star Kelsey Plum recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that has fans talking about one particular photo.

Did Kelsey Plum Just Soft Launch a New Relationship?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Plum (@kelseyplum10)

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It didn’t take long for fans to start talking about one photo in Plum’s Instagram carousel, shared on Tuesday. Captioned, “What have you been doing lately? Prayin Celebratin Trainin Sleepin Workin Eatin Laughin Repeatin,” the carousel features snaps of Plum doing just that, but it was slide 10 that had fans in the comment section speculating.

The photo in question: Plum and a mystery man cozied up, looking out over the water. Since the photo doesn’t show his face, many are wondering just who the mystery man could be.

“Slide 10 made me fall to my knees in Chipotle right now,” one viewer wrote in the comments. Another added, “Here we go with you being mysterious now.” One other person shared, “Love to see it!”

Kelsey Plum Got Divorced in 2024

After just a year of marriage, the two-time WNBA champion split from NFL tight end Darren Waller in 2024. Not long after news broke of the split, Plum took to Instagram to share a cryptic message.

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I continue to choose joy,” she shared.

According to the New York Post, Waller talked about the split on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club.”

“You talk about get honest or die lying, you kinda got to look at yourself and realize, alright, what role am I playing that all the relationships in my life have always had the same patterns,” he shared. “It kind of plays into everything else I was mentioning earlier, the co-dependency aspect like, any time I’m in a relationship, I feel like I gotta dance or do a certain thing to keep this person around, almost tying my self-worth to the success of a relationship, and you realize how much you lose yourself doing the things that you love and things that take care of you on a daily basis.”

Kelsey Plum Hasn’t Posted on Instagram in a While

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It’s been a hot minute since Plum has posted anything on Instagram. The post before Tuesday’s carousel featuring the mystery man was a thank you post for the Los Angeles Sparks back in August.

“Los Angeles! Thank you for embracing me these last two years. You made this city feel like home,” Plum wrote in her caption. “To the Sparks organization, my teammates, coaches, and the fans, thank you for everything. I’ll always be grateful for my time here. Phoenix, I can’t wait to get to The Valley. Let’s get it!”

While some people weren’t happy about the change, many fans dropped into the comment section to leave uplifting thoughts about Plum’s move to Phoenix.

“Welcome to Phoenix! The X-Factor is ready for you!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Phoenix got a good one. Can’t believe LA let go of KP. She’s top 10 in the league.”