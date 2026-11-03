WWE Makes Big Play to Counter AEW

While it’s not the historic heated rivalry that defined the late 1990’s, WWE is still making sure they battle their top competitor.

During the Attitude Era WWE weathered to storm that was WCW who did everything from counter-programming, to signing away talent, and even revealing the results live on air as WWE’s taped broadcasts were set to air moments later.

Ultimately, the Vince McMahon-led WWE vanquished WCW and eventually acquired them following WCW’s epic downfall, but a few decades later WWE’s biggest rival is AEW and with their deep pockets WWE is less likely to beat them into submission.

But taking every opportunity to hurt their business is very much in play and exactly what WWE is doing.

With AEW’s ‘Blood & Guts’ fast approaching, WWE’s NXT is tasked with going head-to-head with the popular show, but they have a trick up their sleeve to level the playing field.

That is John Cena, who is poised to make a number of appearance for WWE in the not-so-distant future including a stop at NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the thinking behind bringing WWE legend John Cena to NXT next week is because “they didn’t want to go in there and get humiliated or anything.”

NXT is getting plenty of buzz on it’s own as CM Punk is set to make an appearance and do battle with NXT Champion Grayson Waller to continue a feud that was set up primarily by leveraging social media.

Regardless of who “loses” the ratings battle when WWE and AEW go head-to-head, the biggest winners are the fans who will have plenty of wrestling on deck soon.