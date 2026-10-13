WWE’s Logan Paul Sets Chromatic Tetris World Record

WWE superstar and influencer Logan Paul made headlines outside of the ring by setting the chromatic Tetris World Record with a score of 552,305 points.

ModRetro said that Paul took the top spot on the leaderboard

Logan Paul has achieved the highest Chromatic Tetris® score of all time. https://t.co/tyoRHOmqtU — ModRetro (@modretro) October 11, 2026

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Paul passed Summerburst who had a score of 543,163, with PixelAndy landing in third at 525,834, and Quaid at 483,393 right behind them.

Blue Scutti, who was the teenager that beat Paul during the 2024 ModRetro event, now sits fifth with 479,928.

Paul took to social media to celebrate the achievement by saying — “officially the greatest Tetris player that’s ever lived.”

Pauls devotion to the game is well documented, particularly in June 2024 when Paul skipped WWE SmackDown to compete in the ModRetro special event during the Classic Tetris World Championship.

To note; Paul’s new record only applies to Chromatic Tetris, which is the Game Boy Color version ModRetro built in-house. The game has been bundled with the brand’s handheld since 2024.