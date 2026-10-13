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WWE’s Logan Paul Sets Chromatic Tetris World Record

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Logan Paul, Bron Breakker
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Logan Paul makes his entrance before the tag team match with partner Drew McIntyre as they take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WWE superstar and influencer Logan Paul made headlines outside of the ring by setting the chromatic Tetris World Record with a score of 552,305 points.

ModRetro said that Paul took the top spot on the leaderboard

 

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Paul passed Summerburst who had a score of 543,163, with PixelAndy landing in third at 525,834, and Quaid at 483,393 right behind them.

Blue Scutti, who was the teenager that beat Paul during the 2024 ModRetro event, now sits fifth with 479,928.

Paul took to social media to celebrate the achievement by saying — “officially the greatest Tetris player that’s ever lived.”

Pauls devotion to the game is well documented, particularly in June 2024 when Paul skipped WWE SmackDown to compete in the ModRetro special event during the Classic Tetris World Championship.

To note; Paul’s new record only applies to Chromatic Tetris, which is the Game Boy Color version ModRetro built in-house. The game has been bundled with the brand’s handheld since 2024.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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WWE’s Logan Paul Sets Chromatic Tetris World Record

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