Warriors Get Good Yaxel Lendeborg Injury News Ahead of Final Preseason Game

The Golden State Warriors are set to play on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been one of the standouts this preseason. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in four games. He’s also shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

However, Lendeborg tweaked his left ankle in the Warriors’ 101-89 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. He stepped on Kevon Looney‘s foot while driving to the basket in the third quarter. He left the game after shooting his free throws but returned late in the period before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Yaxel Lendeborg News Emerges Before Blazers Game

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after practice, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Yaxel Lendeborg’s injury. There was concern from fans online, but Kerr delivered very good news.

“Yeah, he’s fine,” Kerr said. “He practiced fully today.”

The expectation is for Lendeborg to play in Golden State’s final preseason game. It’s the best time for Kerr to use his presumed starting five for their regular season opener next week against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green are the likely starting lineup for the Warriors. Curry’s minutes are getting ramped up, though the Warriors are still trying to figure out the best way to manage his runner’s knee.

The Warriors are 3-2 in the preseason. They have two wins against the Lakers and one win against the Sacramento Kings. The two losses were to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Blazers.

Lendeborg Downplayed His Injury

Inside the Warriors locker room on Tuesday after beating the Lakers in Las Vegas, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about his left ankle injury.

Lendeborg downplayed his injury, but he was icing his left ankle and told reporters he’d be putting a wrap on it later.

“Not as bad as it looked,” Lendeborg said via Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Well, if it looked bad, I don’t know. … I think I’m all right. We’ll see how it is tomorrow.”

The 24-year-old rookie participated in Thursday’s practice, so he’s got the green light to play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA GMs Name Lendeborg One of the Steals of the Draft

NBA.com released the results of the 2026-27 general manager survey on Wednesday.

One of the questions asked of the 30 NBA executives is which rookie is the steal of the draft.

Brayden Burries of the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top, receiving 30 percent of the votes.

Allen Graves of the Toronto Raptors, Labaron Philon Jr. of the Philadelphia 76ers and Meleek Thomas of the Cleveland Cavaliers were tied for second at 10 percent of the votes each.

Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors, Chris Cenac of the Boston Celtics, Cameron Carr of the Los Angeles Lakers and Caleb Wilson of the Chicago Bulls were tied for fifth. They received seven percent of the votes each.