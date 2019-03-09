UFC Fight Night Wichita 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Headlined by a heavyweight battle between prolific knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos, UFC Fight Night Wichita features 13 bouts across the preliminary and main cards on Saturday night.

The prelims start at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of every fight:

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Wichita Online

Neither the prelims nor the main card will be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of both cards on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the prelims and the main card on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UFC Fight Night Wichita Preview

The main event could be a back-and-forth brawl that easily earns Fight of the Night, or it could last about 14 seconds. Lewis and dos Santos have combined for 26 wins in their respective UFC careers, and 19 of those have come via knockout. They’ve also combined for seven losses, with five of those being of the knockout variety.

In other words, don’t expect this one to go the distance.

Adding to the intrigue, both men will feel that a victory puts them right into the thick of the heavyweight title picture.

Lewis lost to Daniel Cormier in a title fight in November, but that was on short notice and he had won nine of his previous 10 fights. Dos Santos, a former champ, last had a chance at the belt when he lost to Stipe Miocic in May of 2017, but he bounced back with wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa last year and could get a big boost with a win over the third-ranked Lewis.

“I’m already qualified to fight for the belt, I just need to beat whoever is ahead of me in the rankings,” said the 35-year-old. “With one or two more wins, I think I should be fighting for the title again. I want to face the best, the best of the best. I think this could be a great opportunity. Lewis is well ranked and a win over him puts me in a good spot.”

Here’s a look at the other fights on the main card:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Curtis Millender (Welterweight): Dos Santos has reeled off six straight wins since losing his UFC debut back in 2015, while Millender joined the company last year and proceeded to win all three of his fights.

Tim Means vs Niko Price (Welterweight): Means, a UFC veteran, beat Ricky Rainey in November but is just 2-3 in his last five fights. Price, meanwhile, lost his last fight to Abdul Razak Alhassan but provides plenty of excitement–of his four UFC wins, two have earned him Performance of the Night.

Blagoy Ivanov vs Ben Rothwell (Heavyweight): Both men lost to dos Santos in their last trip to the Octagon. For Ivanov, the former WSOF heavyweight champ, that was his first UFC fight. For Rothwell, it was way back in 2016, as this marks his return from a two-year suspension.

Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober (Lightweight): Dariush got his first win since 2016 when he beat Thiago Moises in November, while Dober carries a three-fight win streak into this match.

Tim Boetsch vs Omari Akhmedov (Middleweight): Boetsch has lost two of his last three, but he did mix in a Performance of the Night bonus in his win over Johny Hendricks back in June of 2017. Akhmedov will enter the Octagon for the first time in little more than a year.

And here are the fights scheduled for the preliminary card: Alex White vs Dan Moret (lightweight), Alex Morono vs Zak Ottow (welterweight), Louis Smolka vs Matt Schnell (bantamweight), Maurice Greene vs Jeff Hughes (heavyweight), Grant Dawson vs Julian Erosa (featherweight), Marion Reneau vs Yana Kunitskaya (women’s bantamweight) and Anthony Rocco Martin vs Sergio Moraes (welterweight).