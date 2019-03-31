How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season 2 Online Without HBO

The critically acclaimed dark comedy Barry, which features Bill Hader as a hitman attempting to start a new life as an actor, returns for Season 2 on Sunday, March 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable or HBO, you can watch Barry live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Barry episodes either live as they air or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Barry either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which can be included with either regular Hulu or “Hulu with Live TV.”

Once signed up, you can watch Barry live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Barry’ Season 2 Preview

Though some believed it would have been best if Barry ended following a terrific first season and finale, writer/director Alec Berg (Silicon Valley, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and actor/writer/director Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, Trainwreck) are looking to build off the massive success of the first eight episodes.

The first season of Barry was critically acclaimed by most everyone, receiving a 99 percent approval score on 78 total reviews, per Rotten Tomatoes. The show received five Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series, while Hader, who plays the titular character Barry, took home the prestigious award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, and Henry Winkler, who plays Barry’s teacher/mentor Gene, won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. It was also named one of the top 10 programs of 2018 by the American Film Institute.

Barry, which centers on a hitman-turned-actor attempting to ditch the former for the latter, can best be described as a dark comedy. And the finale, which saw Barry forced to murder his mentor’s girlfriend, Detective Janice Moss (played by the excellent Paula Newsome), because she had found him out, turned very dark.

According to Hader, things get even darker in Season 2:

Well, I mean you just kind of follow the story and we just kind of go each step of the way of saying, “What would Barry do here? What would Sally do here? What would Cousineau do? What would Fuches do?” And you just try to be as truthful and honest as you can. Then what tends to happen is that Alec and I would have a draft that I would say is more dramatic, because we’re just trying to have the story make sense. Then we’ll kind of go back and in each draft I think a little bit more comedy will kind of seep in. Then what tends to happen is we get on set and then we’ll try and add more comedy, and then we get in the edit and we end up cutting back on the comedy. So it’s just a balancing act. It’s all kind of instinctual and we’re feeling it as we move across. It’s never like, “Well let’s try this and try this.” You know?

Season 2 of Barry will consist of eight episodes. In addition to starring, Hader directed the fifth episode and the finale. Minkie Spiro, who directed Episode 3 of Season 1, is also back to direct three episodes.