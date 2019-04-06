Lightning vs Bruins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to tie the all-time NHL record of 62 wins on Saturday when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET

Lightning vs Bruins Preview

The Lightning (61-16-4) are looking to tie the all-time record of 62 wins, set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96. The Red Wings didn’t have the benefit of 3-on-3 overtime and a shootout to eliminate ties, losing 13 games and tying seven times. The Lightning have won via shootout six times this season.

After getting outscored 2-0 in the third period of a 4-2 road loss to a hungry Montreal Canadiens squad on Tuesday, the Presidents’ Trophy winners responded with a victory on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs, conceding an early goal and responding with three unanswered.

“We weren’t worried, but we kinda took a look in the mirror and said we have to get ourselves ready,” center Alex Killorn said after Thursday’s win, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Montreal was playing like a team in the playoffs and we had to get ourselves ready. Tonight was a stepping stone.”

Captain Steven Stamkos equalized on a shorthanded goal in the second period. Killorn notched what’d stand as the game-winner with under six minutes remaining.

“We definitely moved the puck better, a lot more in sync tonight,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said, per the Times. “We didn’t have too many shifts where we were pinned in our own end like we had in Montreal.”

Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter in the final minute. McDonagh assisted on the team’s first and third goals.

“That was a fun hockey game,” Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said, according to the Associated Press. “But that was definitely not a playoff game.”

Cooped said of the record, per AP: “It would be really awesome to get 62, but what was more important tonight was getting our game back in check. We thought we left a lot out there in the Montreal game.”

Jaroslav Halak, Bruins Shut Out Wild

The Bruins (49-23-9) bested the Minnesota Wild 3-0 behind a 26-save shutout from Jaroslav Halak. With their position as the second seed in the East playoff standings secure, Boston rested Zdeno Chara, David Krecji, Brad Marchand, and Charlie McAvoy.

Center Joakim Nordstrom opened scoring in the second period and David Pastrnak and Zach Senyshyn tallied 36 seconds apart late in the third.

“That’s how we want to finish the season, playing the right way,” Halak said, according to the Associated Press. “Although both teams were missing some key guys from the lineups, it could go either way. But like I said, I’m just happy the guys that played, played great, making the right plays at the right time.”