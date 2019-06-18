How to Watch ‘The Detour’ Season 4 Online Without Cable Free

Created, written and executive produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, The Detour hits TBS tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT with the premiere of its fourth season.

To find out what happens after the Parkers fled to Alaska (and to see where teen daughter Delilah ran off to), you don’t even have to have a cable subscription. If you’ve cut the cable cord, you can watch new episodes of The Detour Season 4 live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

TBS is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Detour on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. Additionally, new episodes of The Detour will also be available in FuboTV’s on-demand library.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes TBS.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Detour on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has the first three seasons of The Detour and will also have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TBS.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Detour on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘The Detour’ Season 4 Preview

For its first three seasons, The Detour has shined an honest light on the ever-complicated family dynamic. Jason Jones stars as Nate Parker Jr., a husband and father who caused some professional trouble before leaving the family’s home of Syracuse. After leaving for a family trip to Florida, it was revealed that Nate had some ulterior motives for the trip, fueling flashbacks involving several law-enforcement agencies and an interrogation into his unspecified crimes. Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, and Liam Carroll round out the Parker family in the acclaimed comedy which returns to TBS, home of Bee’s Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, for a fourth go-around.

According to the network, “Season 4 finds the wildly dysfunctional Parker family on an epic worldwide search for their runaway teen daughter, Delilah. From Tibet to Paraguay and everywhere in between, The Parkers will stop at nothing to get their baby girl back–and piss off everyone in the process.”

TBS renewed the series in May of last year after the top 10 cable comedy reached a multiplatform audience of over 25 million viewers throughout its third season. Indiewire claimed the series was “one of the most underrated shows on TBS and in all of TV,” while TV Insider deemed it “hilariously surreal.” Thanks to its high numbers and positive critical response, Season 4 was a sure bet.

The series was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes scoring a 78 percent for its first season. Daniel Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Some viewers may take a little time to shake off the show’s occasional misses, but when the show hits, it hits with sharp and intelligent writing, versatile direction and performances that honor the insanity of it all.”

James Jones is best known from his stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2005 to 2015. He’s the real-life husband of Bee with whom he created the series. Natalie Zea (Robin Randall) has an extensive television career including starring roles on The Following, Under the Dome, and Justified. Ashley Gerasimovich (Delilah) had her breakthrough role in FX’s Louie and has also starred in films such as We Need to Talk About Kevin and Take Me to the River. Liam Carroll had bit roles in Angie Tribeca and The Neighbors.