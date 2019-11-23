How to Stream Double Teamed: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Double Teamed Now

Double Teamed is a Disney Channel Original Movie that was released in 2002 and was based on the lives of former WNBA players and twin sisters, Heather and Heidi Burge. The movie was a fictional account of one year of their lives set during high school. Created by Douglass Penn and John Wierick, and directed by Duwayne Dunham, the movie cast Poppi Monroe (The Last Don) and Annie McElwain (Seventh Heaven) as Heather and Heidi, respectively. Double Teamed was supposed to combine the hype surrounding the WNBA in the ‘aughts with the historic allure of tall blonde twins to produce what critics have said was an attempt at recreating the success of Parent Trap. You can watch Double Teamed online and Double Teamed streaming now.

Here’s how to stream Double Teamed right now:

How to Stream ‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Double Teamed is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’: Overview

Release Date: January 18, 2002

Creators: Douglass Penn and John Wierick

Director: Duwayne Dunham

Starring: Poppi Monroe, Annie McElwain, Teal Redmann, Nick Searcy,

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: Tall twin sisters switch high schools to have a better shot at scholarships and join the basketball team amid family quarrels and teammate drama.

How Long Is ‘DOUBLE TEAMED’?

Double Teamed is 105 minutes long.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ Plot

Heather and Heidi Burge are twin sisters in high school. They are uprooted from their school and neighborhood by their father, who sends them to a better high school because he is desperate for his daughters to receive sports scholarships to pay for college. At their new school, the sisters are recruited for the basketball team because of their height, and come out as the star players. Their coach encourages them to go to basketball camp and alludes to college basketball and, perhaps, professional-league opportunities for the twins. The movie then jumps into the future, where the twins, now in the WNBA, face each other on the court.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ Cast

Cast members made their first big breaks in Double Teamed, earning their first leading roles of their careers.

POPPI MONROE as HEATHER BURGE

Poppi Monroe plays Heather Burge, the 6’5″ basketball star who is recruited to join the team. She’s always been the more talented athlete and she struggles with the pressure her father places on her to carry both herself and her sister forward. She faces negativity from her sister, who resents being second best. Monroe is known for dramatic roles that are driven by action and tension, coming to Double Teamed from The Last Don.

ANNIE MCELWAIN as HEIDI BURGE

Annie McElwain plays Heidi Burge, twin sister to Heather. She is a talented athlete, but might have more creative ambitions and wants to try out for the drama club. She’s frequently forced to follow along with Heather’s lead to please her father, and she deals with feelings of inferiority because of her sister’s dominance, calling herself “second best.” This is her breakout role as a leading actor in a TV film.

TEAL REDMANN as NICKY WILLIAMS

Teal Redmann plays the sisters’ team rival that becomes a close friend. She stirs up trouble for the sisters by gossiping about their family’s money and apartment home after the sisters lied about their status. The twins befriend her when they see that her father is just as lackluster in the parenting department as their own. This is Redmann’s second major lead role in a TV film after playing Dr. Tess Adkins in TV movie, Chameleon 3: Dark Angel.

NICK SEARCY as LARRY BURGE

Nick Searcy plays the twins’ father, Larry Burge. He’s a domineering stage father who drives his daughters to success so he doesn’t have to worry about paying for college. His tension forces the movie forward but he redeems himself when he finally allows Heidi to attend drama camp. He came to Double Teamed after playing a minor role in the film, One Hour Photo, lead by Robin Williams.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ Songs and Soundtrack

Double Team’s soundtrack was diverse, yet limited. It consisted of a country ballad (Crazy Girl), a surf rock number (Real Fine Day) and a jock jam (Get Ready for This). The combined effect had all the energy and emotion of a bunch of high school girls on a school sports team, but it was entirely dependent on the action onscreen to keep it afloat.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ at the Box Office

Double Teamed premiered on the Disney Channel and was later released for sale on VHS and is since out of print.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics said Double Teamed was a bit formulaic throughout, but the ending made up for it. There was a general consensus that the leading actors looked nothing like the sisters on which the characters were based. Overall, critics agreed there was little substance to the otherwise harmless movie.

Where ‘Double Teamed’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Double Teamed was supposed to recapture the success of the 1961 Disney classic, The Parent Trap, starring Hayley Mills. Since its 2002 release, it’s been ranked as one of the Best Disney Channel Original Movies of All Times, Best Basketball Movies, Best Disney Sports Movies and Best Disney Movies You Forgot About. Critics were consistent in saying that it was pretty basic Disney stuff, using puns to articulate the high point of the movie, which was the ending.

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ Trailer

Double Teamed: Woah..Your Tall!This is when Heather and Heidi Burge goes to school and gets stares cause their TALL! 2008-06-03T22:34:36.000Z

‘DOUBLE TEAMED’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Setting Records

Heather and Heidi Burge were the tallest twin female professional basketball players in the world at the time of the Double Teamed premiere.

2. Falling Short

Poppi Monroe and Annie McElwain had to put padding in their shoes so they would appear taller than everyone else on the basketball team.

3. Because No One Will Know?

The movie is set in 1985 and references Magic Johnson winning back to back MVP awards, which didn’t happen until 1987.

4. We Have an Idea: It’s Hair

Monroe and McElwain were coached in basketball and given hair extensions to better resemble the twin sisters.

5. Didn’t Quite Turn Out That Way

The real Burge sisters did not play against each other, as the movie depicted, as their careers did not overlap. Heidi left the WNBA in 1998 and Heather joined the WNBA in 1999.

