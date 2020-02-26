How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40 Episode 3 Online

This season of Survivor is so far shaping up to be old-school players versus new-school players. The latest episode, airing Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, is called “Out For Blood” and promises to shake things up with “chaos” at Edge of Extinction island. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 3 Preview

Survivor – Out for Blood (Sneak Peek 1)

The episode description for “Out for Blood” teases, “New-school players attempt to take control against the old-school players in an effort to change up the game. Also, chaos ensues on Edge of Extinction when an opportunity presents itself.”

Based on the preview clips, it definitely looks like players are about to clash. At Sele, Adam Klein is ready to shake things up and wrest control away from Boston Rob Mariano, whom Adam doesn’t think is playing a very smart game so far.

“He needs to adapt and maybe play a little bit more like I am,” says Adam. “This is the time to draw a line in the sand and target some of the big dogs in this game.”

Meanwhile, over at Dakal, Sandra Diaz-Twine snags a shark in the fishing net. An honest to goodness shark. It’s only about two feet long, but still.

Survivor – Out for Blood (Preview)

Finally, the chaos at Edge of Extinction might have to do with Amber Brkich Mariano. The preview makes it look as though she figures something out at Edge of Extinction and runs off, while Natalie Anderson and Danni Boatwright are left to wonder what’s going on and chase after her. Hmmm.

As Jeremy Collins teases, “Bullets are gonna start flying, knives are gonna start stabbing.”

The following 17 castaways are still in the game proper:

Adam Klein, 28, winner of “Millennials vs. Gen-X” (2016)

Ben Driebergen, 36, winner of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (2017)

Denise Stapley, 48, winner of “Philippines” (2012)

Ethan Zohn, 45, winner of “Africa” (2001)

Jeremy Collins, 41, winner of “Second Chance” (2015)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36, winner of “One World” (2012)

Michele Fitzgerald, 29, winner of “Kaôh Rōng” (2016)

Nick Wilson, 28, winner of “David vs. Goliath” (2018)

Parvati Shallow, 36, winner of “Fans vs. Favorites” (2008)

Rob Mariano, 43, winner of “Redemption Island” (2011)

Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, winner of “Pearl Islands” (2003) & “Heroes vs. Villains” (2010)

Sarah Lacina, 34, winner of “Game Changers” (2017)

Sophie Clarke, 29, winner of “South Pacific” (2011)

Tony Vlachos, 45, winner of “Cagayan” (2014)

Tyson Apostol, 39, winner of “Blood vs. Water” (2013)

Wendell Holland, 35, winner of “Ghost Island” (2018)

Yul Kwon, 44, winner of “Cook Islands” (2006)

The three castaways are on Edge of Extinction are:

Natalie Anderson, 33, winner of “San Juan del Sur” (2014)

Amber Brkich Mariano, 40, winner of “All-Stars” (2004)

Danni Boatwright, 43, winner of “Guatemala” (2005)

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

