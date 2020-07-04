Trump’s Salute to America Live Stream: Watch the July 4 Celebration Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a Salute to America Fourth of July event tonight in Washington, D.C. Even if you can’t attend in person, you can still watch the event online. The entire event runs from 6:45 p.m. Eastern to 9:45 p.m. Eastern. Trump will be speaking at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Watch Salute to America Videos
Tonight’s event begins with a military flyover from 6:45 p.m. Eastern to 8 p.m. Eastern, according to the U.S. Department of Interior. Then the fireworks display will happen from 9:07 p.m.-9:44 p.m. Eastern. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the event from the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse.
We have several videos below that you can choose from to watch the event live as it happens.
NBC News has a live stream below that has gone live before anyone else.
Next is a stream from the White House.
Next is a live stream from Fox News.
There’s also a video from USA Today below.
Tonight’s event is going to include flyovers with the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, vintage WWII aircraft, P-51s, B-29s, and more. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering. There will be more than 300,000 cloth face coverings for visitors at the National Mall. But visitors are asked to bring their own if they can, since supplies will be limited.
The area open to the public equals about 600 football fields, the Department of Interior noted.
The event is already generating some controversy, Fox 5 reported. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked residents to stay home this holiday.
More than 10,000 fireworks are expected to be launched tonight, which will be viewable from three miles away. They’ll be launched from an area of more than a mile in length. According to the Department of Interior, the fireworks will be launched “from Inlet Bridge at the south end of West Potomac Park to north of the Lincoln Memorial, as well as on the grounds of the Washington Monument. The show will be approximately 35 minutes long and will be visible throughout the District and Northern Virginia.”
According to the DOI, other areas to view the fireworks include:
- Anacostia Park
- Meridian Hill Park
- George Washington Memorial Parkway
- U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial
- Netherlands Carillon grounds
- Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove
- Gravelly Point Park
- Mount Vernon Trail from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island
The U.S. Northern Command shared more details about the flyover that will happen during the Salute to America tonight, writing:
The highlight of this year’s celebration will be our salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution. The flyovers will begin in Boston and proceed to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore. From there they will join other Department of Defense and heritage aircraft in the Salute to America over our nation’s capital. In all, roughly 1,700 service members will support the celebrations.
The aircraft are scheduled to overfly each of the cities, beginning at approximately 4:00 pm, then fly on to the next city. U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps jets will fly over in five waves. The flyovers will be led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said about the event: “President Trump’s 2020 Salute to America will be a patriotic tribute to our men and women in uniform, and the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind air show. An incredible fireworks display will follow that promises to be the largest in recent memory.”
