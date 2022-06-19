How to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 6 Online

Family crime drama “Animal Kingdom” is back with its sixth and final season, premiering Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Animal Kingdom” Season 6 episodes online:

‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 Preview

Play

Animal Kingdom: Season 6 Premieres June 19, 2022 | Official Trailer | TNT In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion… 2022-06-02T16:30:39Z

After five tumultuous and thrilling seasons, “Animal Kingdom” is airing its swan song sixth and final season in the summer of 2022.

When we last saw the criminal Cody family, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) were dealing with the fallout from the death of the family matriarch, Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin). WIthout their leader, the Codys struggled to keep their already-fragile alliances intact. There was also the matter of this mysterious Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her entire estate — turned out Pamela was Smurf’s old accomplice.

There were also flashbacks to Smurf in the 1970s and 1980s with two younger children; Leila George played younger Smurf and she is set to reprise the role in season six. When the show returns, the TNT press release teases that a reckoning is coming.

It reads:

In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

The season six premiere episode is titled “1992” and its description reads, “Gia visits the Codys with a job opportunity; J schemes finances; Deran learns new renters are disrupting the neighborhood; Craig struggles with sobriety and co-parenting Nick under Renn’s monitored visitation.”

Then directly after the premiere comes episode two, titled “Rise.” Its description reads, “J holds a family meeting, on the hunt for a new attorney; Pope refuses to sell his vacant lot; Deran embraces his clout; Craig’s sobriety is challenged; in 1992, Smurf and Andrew meet with a lawyer; Julia struggles to be heard in the family.”

On June 26 comes episode three, titled “Pressure and Time.” Its description reads, “Deran and Pope search for Craig; J tries to sell Gia’s diamonds; much to Smurf’s displeasure, Julia gets a job at the mall and Andrew embraces Church.”

Airing directly after episode three is episode four, “Inside Man.” Its description reads, “J gets to know the new attorney while Craig scouts a potential new job; Deran hangs out with a guy from out of town; Pope helps a kid at the skate park; in 1992, Baz visits Andrew’s church.”

“Animal Kingdom” season six premieres Sunday, June 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TNT.