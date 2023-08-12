Chargers vs Rams Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The two football teams representing Los Angeles will face off in their first preseason game on Saturday, August 12 at SoFi Stadium when the Chargers and Rams clash.

If you live in the Chargers or Rams market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Sacramento, CA (KQCA My-58); Reno, NV (KNSN 21)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Chargers vs Rams live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Sacramento, CA (KQCA My-58); Salt Lake City, UT (KTVX ABC-4); Reno, NV (KNSN 21)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Chargers vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.



Applicable areas: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Bakersfield, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; Palm Springs, CA

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Chargers vs Rams live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.



Applicable areas: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Bakersfield, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; Palm Springs, CA

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Chargers vs Rams live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.



Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chargers vs Rams live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.



Chargers vs Rams Preview

The Chargers finished with a 10-7 mark in the AFC West last year and will be looking for an even better season this year. Based on the previous two seasons, head coach Brandon Staley has not played the teams starters, so don’t expect to see quarterback Justin Herbert or defensive standouts like Khalil Mack.

Instead, look out for rookies drafted and undrafted alike. Young Chargers players to watch out for this preseason include: Daiyan Henley, Quentin Johnston, and Tuli Tuipulotu.

When asked what he will be looking to see for his team over it’s three preseason games, Staley was succinct and his response. “Tackling. Any time that you tackle live for the first time, that’s always something that you’re going to try and focus on,” Staley said. “Operationally, making sure that we’re as clean as we can be in all three phases. You’re doing something for the first time, some of these rookies have never played in an NFL game. There are a lot of people on the sideline. Just making sure that we’re organized, that we give these guys a really clean game plan so that they can go execute and that we can evaluate them.”

On the other side, the Rams are taking a different approach to the preseason this year after a disappointing 2022 season saw the team finished with a 5-12 record. It was the worst mark of head coach Sean McVay’s career, and as a result, the Rams coach says his approach to the preseason is going to be a little bit different — the team’s starters will play as a result.

“It’s going to be very different than what you guys are accustomed to. We haven’t decided exactly, but we’ve got to get guys ready to go. There’s a lot of players on this team that haven’t had an opportunity to even really suit up, play real tackle football,” McVay said, adding: “The guys that have been big contributors that have played a lot of snaps, we’ll tilt towards being smart with them. But for the most part, there’s going to be a lot of guys that are playing and very few guys that won’t.”

Young players to watch for the Rams include: offensive lineman Steve Avila, wide receiver Puca Nacua, running back Zach Evans and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.

This game will also be a showcase rookie quarterbacks on both sides. Chargers rookie signal-caller Max Duggan and Rams seventh-round rookie Stetson Bennett will both see their first NFL action. TCU and Georgia, respectively, so it will be interesting to see how they fare in their first preseason game.