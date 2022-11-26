Where to Watch Delaware vs Saint Francis FCS Playoff Game Today

Delaware takes on Saint Francis in FCS playoff action on Saturday, November 26.

Sant Francis vs Delaware Preview

The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-4) host the Saint Francis Red Flash (9-2) in the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

An perennial FCS power, Delaware stumbled into the playoffs with two-straight losses for Richmond and Villanova. The Blue Hens started the season strong with five-straight wins but went 2-4 overall down the final stretch of the season.

Now, the Blue Hens look to resemble the team that started the season hot and collect a postseason win at home. Delaware notably started the season with an FBS win over Navy, 14-7 in September. the Blue Hens beat their next four opponents convincly, and only Towson lost by fewer than three scores to the Blue Hens during that stretch.

Saint Francis sort of did the opposite of Delaware with an 0-2 start before reeling off nine-consecutive wins. The Red Flash fell shy of an FBS upset to open the season at Akron, a 30-23 loss. Richmond then dropped the Red Flash to 0-2.

After that, Saint Francis simply dominated the NEC with seven wins for the conference title. Only Stonehill gave the Red Flash a tight game, a 17-13 win on October 22.