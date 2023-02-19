G-League All-Star Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fans get another glimpse of the NBA’s future with the NBA G-League All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 G-League All-Star Game streaming live online:

G-League All-Star Game 2023 Preview

The NBA’s development league, the G-League, will showcase its top talent on Sunday on Salt Lake City.

Sunday’s game features Scoot Henderson, a potential top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. A five-star recruit, Henderson skipped from high school stardom to the G-League where he plays for the G League Ignite.

“I’m just ready,” Henderson said via USA Today’s The Rookie Wire. “I feel right there.”

Henderson already showed what he can do during the all-star weekend when he played in the Rising Stars games, which involved NBA and G-League players.

“It was a great experience running with those guys and running with a few of my teammates and just to be out there in that atmosphere,” Henderson said. “[It] didn’t turn out how I wanted it to, but it was just fun to be there.”

“Our coach is always talking about how we can get in those runs upstairs – that’s what he calls the league,” Henderson added. “Just chopping at it every day, playing against those guys that are in the league that have played about 50-60 games already. It’s just right there.”

Luka Garza, a two-way G League player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, is another player to watch. Garza has appeared in 22 NA games this season with 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Besides Garza, there’s players from NBA families to watch such as Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal. Scottie Pippen Jr. is another one to watch. Others include Isaiah Mobley, whose brother, Evan, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Isaiah Mobley’s other brother in the league, is Mac McClung of the Houston Rockets.

Players in the G-League All-Star game were chosen by fan votes and nominated by the league..

Team Luka:

Luka Garza (Minnesota Timberwolves/Iowa Wolves)

Charles Bassey (San Antonio Spurs/Austin Spurs)

Sharife Cooper (Cleveland Charge)

Frank Jackson (Salt Lake City Stars)

Carlik Jones (Chicago Bulls/Windy City Bulls)

Saben Lee (Phoenix Suns)

Isaiah Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers/Cleveland Charge)

Shareef O’Neal (G League Ignite)

Trevelin Queen (Indiana Pacers/Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Zavier Simpson (Lakeland Magic)

Gabe York (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Team Scoot: