Lo Nuestro Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards, honoring the best in Latin music from the past year, are airing live on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. ET on Univision.

If you live in the US and you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Univision and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards streaming live online:

2023 Lo Nuestro Awards Preview

Ivy Queen, Aymée Nuviola y más | Premio Lo Nuestro Ivy Queen, Arthur Hanlon, La Adictiva, Carlos Rivera, Ricardo Montaner, Grupo Firme, Aymée Nuviola, Melendi y Goyo son algunos de los artistas que se presentarán en el escenario de Premio Lo Nuestro. Síguelos en vivo el próximo jueves 23 de febrero a partir de las 7P/6C por @Univision. #premiolonuestro SUSCRÍBETE bit.ly/XLBK1r​ SÍGUENOS: FB: facebook.com/univision/​ IG:… 2023-02-14T16:19:27Z

The biggest stars in Latin music are hitting the red carpet and the stage to celebrate the best their genre has to offer from this past year. Hosted by Adrián Uribe, Alejandra Espinoza, Paulina Rubio, and Sebastián Yatra, the 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards are “set to deliver a Latin flavored rendition of the new salsa collaboration by Maluma and Marc Anthony,” among other legendary performances, according to the Univision press release.

It continues:

Prominent actors and singers Alan Estrada, Isabella Castillo, and Valentina from the upcoming major motion picture LA USURPADORA, THE MUSICAL, a retelling of the iconic telenovela, will deliver an unforgettable performance with a medley of 90s hits like Mi Tierra, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Vuelve, and Cosas Del Amor. The film is set to premiere in theaters on April 7. For the first time, the Puerto Rican rapper Álvaro Diaz, acclaimed singer songwriter Elena Rose and Argentine sensation Tiago PZK will join forces in this year’s new artist segment where all three trailblazing stars will showcase their exceptional talent. Álvaro Diaz is up for “Collaboration of the Year” for Problemón with Rauw Alejandro. Elena Rose and Tiago PZK secured 2 nods each. Salsa giants Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jerry Rivera, Noel Schajris, Norberto Vélez, and Tito Nieves will pay homage to Víctor Manuelle’s three outstanding decades in Latin music with a tribute that will kick off the celebration of Manuelle’s Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria. Santa Rosa has previously been recognized with 3 PLN awards. This year “El Caballero De La Salsa” has 2 nominations. Kyen?Es? and Maffio will perform their take on the popular Latin classic Sopa De Caracol during NOCHE DE ESTRELLAS. Maffio will then join the tropical duo Gente De Zona on the PREMIO LO NUESTRO stage for a powerful performance of Hablame De Miami.

When Anthony and Maluma take the stage, they will be putting forth a “high-energy performance of their most recent salsa hit La Fórmula.”

The 2023 Lo Nuestro Awards air live on Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Univision.