MSU vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan State Spartans (16-9) will head to the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, February 18 to take on the Michigan Wolverines (14-12).

MSU vs Michigan Basketball 2023 Preview

The MSU men’s basketball team will resume action for the first time since the campus tragedy that took place this week. On February 13, a lone gunman killed three students and injured five others at Berkey Hall, which is located on MSU’s campus. Michigan State cancelled its February 15 home game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, but the team is back on the court this weekend with the aim of raising spirits and morale around campus.

“We’ve had a lot of help from some mental health professionals that I think really helped me,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “They felt that if (MSU’s basketball team) played it would help not only themselves, the team, but maybe the campus heal a little better. And so we agreed that would be our battle cry.”

These two teams last met on January 7 in East Lansing, with the Spartans winning a low-scoring game, 59-53. The Wolverines went just 3-for-20 from 3-point range and 75% from the free-throw line in the loss. It has been a down year for Michigan, who has lost two straight, most recently falling to the Wisconsin Badgers, 64-59 on February 14.

The Wolverines are led by Hunter Dickinson, who leads them in both scoring (17.7 points a game) and rebounding (8.5 boards a game). The young center has notched five straight double-figure games while also amassing three double-doubles in a row. Jett Howard is second on the team in scoring (14.6 points a game).

The Spartans have won seven of their last 10 matchups against their in-state rivals, but recent events have put things in a bit more perspective.

“There’s some things that aren’t rivalries. There’s some things that are bigger than the game,” Izzo added. “The game is gonna be really important to me, as it has been for all 28 years I’ve been here. But there’ll be a little asterisk on it. And I’m gonna have to do a good job of holding my emotions, their emotions. Everybody’s emotions. And it’ll be another good life lesson. When it’s over, that’ll be one of the things we talk about right in the locker room. Win or lose.”

Michigan State is 3-4 on the road this season in Big Ten play, notching wins at Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State. They’ll look to add another one here.