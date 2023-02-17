NBA Celebrity Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

As has become custom over the last several years, NBA All-Star Weekend will kick off with the Celebrity Game on Friday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023 Preview

Definitely one of the most fun features of NBA all-star weekend is the celebrity basketball game, and the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game boasts some terrific athletic talent.

The ESPN press release announced on February 8 that the coaching roster is full of talent — Team Dwyane is being coached by 2-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and three-time Olympic Medalist Lindsey Vonn. Team Ryan is being coached by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and 2-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie, rapper and actor Fat Joe, and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

The team names are from the honorary captains — Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith, and 3-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

The ESPN press release continues:

Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress Janelle Monáe, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Simu Liu, Sinqua Walls, Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam and reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion and content creator Jesser will make their first Celebrity Game appearances. Peloton coach and Puma athlete Alex Toussaint will return as the reigning MVP, while comedian Hasan Minhaj and five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown will appear in their third Celebrity Game and actor and NBA brand ambassador for India Ranveer Singh in his second. Each team will also feature a WNBA star, with two-time WNBA All-Star and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and WNBA Champion and Phoenix Mercury All-Star Diamond DeShields on opposing rosters. New this year, each team captain will have the ability to activate “Ruffles Crunch Time”, which starts a two-minute period where point values are doubled. Additionally, Celebrity Game’s “Unlock a Legend” feature will return in 2023, giving a team the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game. For more on the event, visit the NBA’s Celebrity Game site. Throughout the game, captains Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade and team members will also compete in gameplay activations, including shooting from the fan-favorite Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Line, to raise up to $100,000 to benefit 5 For The Fight Cancer Research Internship in partnership with Howard University.

The rosters are as follows:

Team Ryan: Kane Brown, Cordae, Diamond DeShields, Calvin Johnson, Marcos Mion, The Miz, Albert Pujols, Everett Osborne, Ozuna, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Sinqua Walls.

Team Dwyane: Nicky Jam, Jesser, Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, DK Metcalf, Janelle Monáe, Arike Ogunbowale, 21 Savage, Ranveer Singh, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex Toussaint.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game airs on Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.